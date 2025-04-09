Matteo Berrettini says he won't speak to Jannik Sinner after beating Alexander Zverev in Monte-Carlo: Here's why

Matteo Berrettini defeated Alexander Zverev in the Monte-Carlo Masters to confirm Jannik Sinner's World No. 1 rank retention upon return from a doping ban in a month. However, the World No. 34 refused to do one "self-centered" act even after lending his compatriot a hand.

Since Sinner was banned in February 2025, the World No. 1 was closer than ever for Zverev. Somehow, the German's form saw a massive dip, and he has continued to fall early in events.

Before the first Masters 1000 event on clay, the plan for Zverev was clear. He needed to win multiple titles in April, including the Monte-Carlo and Madrid events, to snatch the top ranking. However, Berrettini squashed those plans on the very first barrier by ousting the German from Monte-Carlo with a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 scoreline.

During his post-match press conference, Berrettini said it would be "self-centered" of him to text Sinner after his win.

"Jannik Sinner and I spoke a couple of weeks ago, we have always had mutual respect. We have different teams, and at this moment it is right to give him the right space, to spend with his team and his family. I will not write to him for today's victory, it would seem rather self-centered to me," Berrettini said.

Sinner tested positive for a banned substance called Clostebol in March 2024 but was given a clean chit by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) when the news was made public in August. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), however, was unconvinced and appealed the ruling.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was set to hear the appeal in April 2025, but in February, Sinner and WADA reached an agreement where the Italian accepted a three-month suspension.

Matteo Berrettini asserts confidence in Jannik Sinner's return after Alexander Zverev win at Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner with his 2025 Australian Open trophy - Source: Getty

During the same post-match press conference, Matteo Berrettini asserted confidence in Jannik Sinner's comeback from a doping ban. The 28-year-old praised his young compatriot, saying:

"However, I am happy to be able to give him a hand, even if he doesn't need it. He is stronger, and he will be stronger when he returns to the field."

Sinner was scheduled to miss 12 ATP tour-level events, including four Masters 1000 events. His return date is set for May 4, and the Italian Open, his home Masters 1000 event, is set as his comeback tournament.

Recently, the World No. 1 spoke about his return and claimed that the comeback will not be "easy" as he will be the center of attraction.

