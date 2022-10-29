"Jimmy was my second choice" - When Chris Evert joked around after winning 1983 World Mixed Doubles Championships

Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors are counted among the legends of tennis and are known for their dominance during the 1970s and 1980s.

In the early '70s, the two icons started dating each other, which resulted in them teaming up for multiple mixed double events. Reports of them getting married by the end of 1974 appeared but were soon put to rest when the couple broke up and the wedding was called off. In 1979, Evert married former British player John Lloyd, while Connors tied the knot with model Patti McGuire.

The duo once again joined forces to compete in the 1983 World Mixed Doubles Championships. Entering the tournament as underdogs, they defeated compatriots Andrea Jaeger and Roscoe Tanner 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in the final of the prestigious tournament.

In an on-court interview after the match, Evert was at her humorous best, joking that Connors was her second choice for a partner. She added that she didn't think about anyone else as they had played together earlier.

"We were just saying that everybody was laughing at us and all the teams were saying, 'Jimmy and Chrissy, haha, they can't play doubles.' We surprised everybody. We were winning easily today and expected a little bit tougher match. Jimmy was my second choice. No, I'm just kidding. Right away, I thought about playing with Jimmy because he's the only one I've played with before and I felt very comfortable playing with him," Chris Evert said.

During the presentation ceremony, she once again cracked everyone up as she started her speech by thanking Connors' wife Patti and her husband Lloyd for allowing them to play together after all that had happened between them years ago.

"I'd like to thank Patti Connors and John Lloyd for giving Jimmy and I permission to play. They're great supporters and it was really a thrill for me to play with Jimmy. He's a great doubles player," she added.

Chris Evert can't choose between Alcaraz and Isner's best skills as her favorite

Chris Evert is an 18-time Grand Slam winner

A social media post recently put out a list of some of the best ATP players and their biggest strengths, and asked fans to choose one if someone offered it to them. Not just fans, but a few experts and former players participated in the fun activity as well.

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert tried but found herself stuck between Carlos Alcaraz's lightning speed and John Isner's explosive serve.

"Very interesting question… a toss up between Alcaraz speed and Isner serve," Evert tweeted.

