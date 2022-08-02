"Joe Biden should let Novak Djokovic play in US Open" - Former member of European Parliament Rupert Lowe bats for Serbian's inclusion in New York Major

Rupert Lowe, , who served as a former member of the European Parliament, believes that Novak Djokovic should be given a green signal to play in the forthcoming US Open by American president Joe Biden. According to the current rules of the American government, no one can enter the US borders if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since Novak Djokovic hasn't received his jab against the coronavirus, he will not be allowed to enter the country. Djokovic recently made it clear that he would not get vaccinated even if it meant he couldn't participate in major tournaments.

British Politician Rupert Lowe took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Djokovic's situation and he feels the Serbian should be allowed to take part at Flushing Meadows. The 64-year-old added that Biden's own experience shows that vaccines don't necessarily prevent people from catching or spreading the virus.

In his tweet, Lowe wrote, "Biden should let Djokovic play. Surely his own experience proves that the vaccines do basically nothing to stop people catching/spreading the virus? Ditch the crazy rules for Djokovic and everybody else who took the decision not to get the jab."

Lowe's comments come after American president Joe Biden tested positive for the virus for the second time. Biden has returned to isolation in the White House.

I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete - Novak Djokovic on his US Open fate

Novak Djokovic with Wimbledon trophy.

Novak Djokovic is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for the US Open. Djokovic recently took to Instagram to upload a video of his training session on hardcourts and said he is preparing as if he will be allowed to compete in the US Open.

The Serbian also gave his gratitude to all of his fans, who have sent him messages of support and love.

"I just wanted to take a moment and say to all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all around the world these days. 🙏🏻 I wasn’t expecting it, and that’s why it feels so mindblowing. Just wanted to say THANK YOU," Djokovic wrote in his post.

"It feels special that people connect with my tennis career in such a loving and supportive way and wish for me to continue to compete. I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed!" He continued.

Novak Djokovic was not allowed to take part in the Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status. He was deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open after a federal court dismissed the former World No. 1's bid to restore his visa, which he received after getting a medical exemption.

For Djokovic to take part in the New York Major, it will be imperative for him that Covid-19 rules are relaxed.

Djokovic reached the final of the 2021 US Open but lost to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. As things currently stand, his chances of playing in the final Major of the year look bleak.

