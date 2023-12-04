"Joe Biden looks feeble, wish there was somebody younger running" - Martina Navratilova on why she's 'worried' about 2024 US presidential election

Martina Navratilova has shared her thoughts on Joe Biden's presidency and outlined her concerns regarding the 2024 US presidential election.

Navratilova is known for openly expressing her political opinions, regularly sharing her views on social media. During a recent appearance on the 'On With Kara Swisher' podcast, the 18-time Grand Slam champion offered her perspective on the candidates for the upcoming presidential election.

With Joe Biden seeking reelection, Martina Navratilova disclosed her desire for a younger candidate, stating that the demands of the presidency had taken a visible toll on the 81-year-old. However, she also acknowledged the substantial challenges of the role and commended Biden for the exemplary job he had done as president.

"Well, you know, he does look much more beat up physically. He looks feeble. I wish there was somebody younger running, but he's done a fantastic job. So I look at what he's done rather than what he looks like. His brain is 100 percent," Martina Navratilova said at 51:30.

"He's still there, he's just slowed down and who wouldn't? I cannot imagine having the job at my age and I'm 20 years younger almost. I think he's done a phenomenal job," she added.

The former World No. 1 also laid out her worries about the 2024 election, noting that in the past, supporters of Donald Trump had kept their allegiance under wraps. However, she had observed a shift, with these supporters now openly voicing their endorsement for the former president.

"I am. I am worried. I'm very worried. When you see the polls, it's a lot closer than it was. Although I think before, I think people are in the closet about being for Trump. Now they're not in the closet about it. So I'm not sure what the numbers are. I don't know if they're polling a wide swath," she said.

Martina Navratilova: "I would implore the younger generation to vote if they want to have a better future"

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova also emphasized the importance of the younger generation voting for their future. The 18-time Grand Slam champion urged them to get involved by actively exercising their right to vote.

"As we know, the young people need to vote. I mean, please vote if you care about your future, vote. You know, for me, I'm not going to be affected one way or the other," Martina Navratilova said.

"But we're fighting like hell because we see what's going to happen 20 years down the road, 40 years down the road. So I just would implore the younger generation to get involved and vote if they want to have a better future," she added.

Navratilova has been sharing her thoughts on the 2024 US presidential election on X (formerly Twitter) and has made no secret about her disdain for Donald Trump's campaign. She recently criticized his speech at a 'Save America' rally in Iowa, in which he admitted to 'waging an all-out war on American democracy.'