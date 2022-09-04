“You’re an inspiration, a champion of all time” – President of the United States Joe Biden pays homage to Serena Williams

President of the United States Joe Biden has paid homage to Serena Williams. The president congratulated Williams on her glittering career, calling her an inspiration to many. He deemed her to be an all-time champion. He also thanked her for being fearless and proving that anything was possible.

"Serena Williams, you’re an inspiration, a champion of all time. Thank you for dreaming, daring, and proving that anything is possible,” he tweeted.

"Serena Williams, you're an inspiration, a champion of all time. Thank you for dreaming, daring, and proving that anything is possible," he tweeted.

Williams played the final competitive tennis match of her extensive career on Friday. Her progress at the US Open was crushed by Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

Williams, who decided that the US Open would be her final tournament, appeared to be getting better with each match. She knocked off Danka Kovinic in straight sets in the first round and got rid of World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the next round. However, in the third round, the Australian proved too good for the tennis legend. But she refused to bow out without a fight.

Serena Williams stretched the match to three sets and saved five match points in the third before Tomljanovic finally sealed the deal to register the most memorable victory of her career.

Williams was praised by many celebrities and influential people all around the world.

Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, had high praise for the exceptional athlete and said that she was eager to follow Serena Williams’ journey after tennis.

“Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams! How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents,” Obama wrote.

Michelle Obama @MichelleObama



How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.



"Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams! How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents," Obama wrote.

Golfing legend Tiger Woods, who attended Williams’ second-round match in New York, called the 23-time Major winner the greatest sportsperson both on and off the court. He further thanked Williams for inspiring everyone to pursue their dreams.

“Serena Williams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!” he said.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods

“I have such a bright future ahead of me” - Serena Williams on what’s next

"I’m a super hands-on mom" - Serena Williams

In her final post-match press conference, Serena Williams said that she was looking forward to what was in store for her. She disclosed that she would be taking a rest day immediately after and would be spending time with Olympia - her daughter. Williams wishes to do things with Olympia that weren’t possible earlier due to her hectic career commitments.

“I’m definitely resting tomorrow and then probably spending some time with my daughter. I’m a super hands-on mom, like, I’ve been with her almost every single day of her life minus two days or three days, so yeah. It’s been really hard on her, my career. So it’ll be, you know, nice to just do that, spend some time with her and do things that I never really have done,” she said.

Williams also credited the days of lockdown during the Covid pandemic, which helped her see what her life outside tennis would look like.

“I have such a bright future ahead of me. Also I’m kind of at an advantage cause Covid happened and I think everyone shut down for a year and we kind of got to see what our lives would be like if we weren’t playing tennis,” she revealed.

