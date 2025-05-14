John Isner gives verdict on Iga Swiatek's French Open chances, says Sabalenka and Gauff are the likely favourites

American tennis player John Isner has given his verdict on Iga Swiatek’s 2025 French Open chances, saying she is “not playing her best tennis right now” and feels the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff go in as the favourites for the title. Swiatek has been going through a challenging phase and has not won a title in over a year.

Swiatek is one of the best players among the current crop of women’s players, but she has struggled to find form in the recent past. She was also slapped with a doping suspension, which further added to her woes. The last time she won a tournament was at the 2024 French Open, and she will be eager to make a statement by defending her crown this time around.

However, she is bound to face stiff opposition from the likes of Sabalenka and Gauff, as predicted by Isner. Speaking on the Nothing Is Major podcast, Isner said:

“Iga is down to number four, has not won a title in 12 months. She's not playing her best tennis, but she loves playing at Roland Garros. She could certainly turn things around there if she just can get comfortable with her first few matches in Paris. But definitely a little cause for concern in the Iga Swiatek camp. (20:30 onwards)”

The former world number eight added,

“Two players who are playing well are the two finalists of Madrid - Sabalenka, who's just been purely dominant all year long. And Coco Gauff is playing some really good tennis.”

Sabalenka and Gauff are likely to be the top two seeds, while Swiatek is expected to be seeded fourth at the French Open. Though that won’t be the ideal start to the tournament, the Polish tennis star will back herself to find her way back to the trophy.

Iga Swiatek is the favourite over Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff: French Open 2025 odds shock tennis analyst

Iga Swiatek is the defining champion of the French Open. Source: Getty

The fact that the betting odds have Iga Swiatek as the favourite to win the 2025 French Open over the likes of Sabalenka and Gauff has come as a surprise to noted tennis analyst Jon Wertheim.

As per the latest BetMGM odds for the women’s singles crown at the 2025 French Open, Swiatek leads the pack with odds of +150, while Sabalenka is second with odds of +275. Mirra Andreeva, the youngest WTA 1000 champion, has odds of +400, while former Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff is ranked fourth at +600.

Speaking on the Tennis Channel Live, Wertheim was shocked that Swiatek, who has not been in the best of form, led the charts.

“I am surprised. I mean, yes, Iga has won four of the last five times at Roland Garros, but given her form and given some of her body language, given some of her quotes so far this year, I think Sabalenka has got to be the favourite. I'm very surprised by that,” he said.

Iga Swiatek has endured a tough start to the year, and her Italian Open defence ended in the second round, but she has swatted away the burnout theories and will hope to regroup ahead of her title defence at the 2025 French Open.

