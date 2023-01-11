John McEnroe picks Sebastian Korda over Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe to do wonders, discusses sudden rise of top-class American tennis players

Tennis legend John McEnroe has hailed Sebastian Korda's recent form and, with the likes of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe on the men’s side, is expecting great fortune for American tennis in the coming years.

Speaking about the rise of men’s tennis players in the US, McEnroe highlighted the noteworthy graph of the two highest-ranked athletes – World No. 9 Fritz and World No. 17 and US Open semifinalist Tiafoe, whom he captained during Team World’s victory at the 2022 Laver Cup.

“Frances Tiafoe has also improved a lot. Taylor Fritz has phenomenal ball-striking. He definitely belongs in the Top 10 and is a Grand Slam threat. To go all the way, he's going to have to go one step further,” McEnroe said in an article for Eurosport.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion further credited Fritz for being the trailblazer for his compatriots and creating a positive domino effect. The 25-year-old won three titles in 2022 - including the Indian Wells Masters against Rafael Nadal; featured in a thrilling Wimbledon quarterfinal clash against the Spaniard and made the semifinals of the ATP Finals on his debut.

“I think he (Taylor Fritz) pushed the others to improve, and we're going to have several Americans in the Top 10,” he said, adding, “I also think American players pushed each other and that emulation helped them believe they could compete at this level.”

McEnroe, however, mentioned 22-year-old Sebastian Korda as the one to watch, owing to his recent performance with three final appearances in his five latest tournaments.

“If I had to pick one to bet on, I would probably choose Sebastian Korda: he is the youngest of this top group and the one with the most potential at the moment,” he said.

American tennis players, including Sebastian Korda, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe score big in the opening week of 2023

Team USA's Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys lift the United Cup trophy

Americans including Sebastian Korda, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Coco Gauff earned significant results in the opening week of the 2023 season.

Sebastian Korda, the son of Petr Korda and brother of Jessica and Nelly Korda, is freshly off a runner-up finish against Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Adelaide International 1, where he had a championship point in the second set.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Coco Gauff was able to cross the finish line at the ASB Classic in New Zealand to claim her second career title.

Fritz, Tiafoe, Pegula and Keys represented the United States at the inaugural 2023 United Cup in Australia and emerged victorious in the final against Italy.

Poll : 0 votes