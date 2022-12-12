Sebastian Korda terms sister Nelly Korda 'the GOAT' after her stunning hole-out attempt during QBE Shootout event

Like many others watching, Sebastian Korda was left awestruck by his sister Nelly Korda's impressive skills on the golf course. The American golf superstar and current World No. 2 came ever so close to a long-range hole-out during the QBE Shootout golf tournament this past weekend. Tennis star Korda applauded his sister's efforts.

Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda and brother Sebastian Korda hail from a family of sportspeople, with both their parents being former pro tennis players, and their sister Jessica also a pro golf player. Nelly Korda was in action during the PGA tour event this past week, competing alongside players from the men's golf tour, and thrilled fans by nearly scoring a hole-out on 18.

Nelly's brother and current World No. 33 on the ATP tour, Sebastian, used the 'GOAT' emoji on social media to react to his sister's stunning shot during the recently-concluded event.

Via Instagram - Sebastian Korda reacts to his sister Nelly Korda playing a brilliant golf shot.

The 24-year-old American golfer is already a highly accomplished player in her sport. Fellow American golfer and PGA tour star Kevin Kisner recently referred to her as the "Tiger Woods of the LPGA."

She is a huge inspiration for her brother Sebastian Korda as well. Last year, the brother-sister duo were both playing in two of the biggest tournaments in the world of sport at the same time. While the American tennis star was competing at Wimbledon, his sister played and won the Women's PGA Championship to become the world's No. 1 golfer. After beating Alex de Minaur for his debut Wimbledon victory, Sebastian called his sister's achievements "inspirational."

"The last few days have been pretty crazy," Korda said after his match. "My sister winning her first Major and now at No. 1 in the world is incredible; she’s 22 and already doing crazy stuff and it’s inspirational. But it’s my first Wimbledon, and I’m having a lot of fun as well."

When Sebastian Korda met one of his sporting idols Tiger Woods

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Courtesy of his sister Nelly Korda, Sebastian Korda met Tiger Woods last year, one of his favorite athletes of all time. Nelly and Woods both played in the 2021 PNC Championship, where the tennis star was present. Sebastian later spoke about his "unbelievable" experience of meeting the golf legend and expressed his admiration for him. The 22-year-old reminisced about the excitement in the Korda family each time Woods played a tournament.

"Meeting Tiger was unbelievable. He was so nice. He's probably our family’s favorite athlete. Any time he would play a tournament, we were all glued to the TV," Korda said, according to the ATP.

Korda made two ATP finals in 2022, in Gijon and Antwerp, respectively. He started the season outside the top 40 in the rankings and finished at No. 33. The American, regarded as one of the rising stars of men's tennis, also reached the third round of both the Australian Open and French Open in 2022.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes