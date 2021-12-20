Watch: Petr and Sebastian Korda meet Tiger Woods for the first time

Former Australian Open champion Petr Korda, along with his daughter Nelly Korda and son Sebastian Korda, met golfing superstar Tiger Woods for the first time at the 2021 PNC Championships.

The former ATP World No. 2 is part of Nelly's team, forming the only daughter-father team at this year's tournament. Meanwhile Sebastian, who is currently the ATP World No. 41, is present at the event in his capacity as Team Korda's caddie.

Tiger Woods is also returning to action after 10 months at the 2021 PNC Championship, playing with his son Charlie Woods. The trio met him during the second day of proceedings, and the star-struck Nelly requested for a photo of them together.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter No. 1 ranked Nelly Korda meeting Tiger Woods for the first time was too wholesome 🙌



Woods graciously agreed, posing not only with Nelly but also with Petr and Sebastian. Nelly Korda thanked Tiger profusely for being kind enough to stand for the photograph and could not contain her glee during the entire episode.

Throughout the video, the LPGA No.1 can be spotted flashing a wide smile at the realization of her childhood dream coming true.

"That was so cool. Dream come true," Nelly exclaimed after the meeting.

The photo has since been shared on both Twitter and Instagram by the official account of the PGA TOUR Champions, the hosting body of the PNC Championship.

The American also took the time to exchange a few words with Petr and Nelly, asking about their progress at the tournament. Currently, Team Woods is tied at 5th in the leaderboard whereas Team Korda is tied at 11th position.

What is the PNC Championship?

Annika Sorenstam became the first female golfer to play at the tournament in 2019

The PNC Championship is a golf tournament where players from the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions compete with one of their family members as a two-member team.

Originally called the Father Son Challenge, it was renamed in 2020 as the PNC Championship. It is played at the prestigious Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Despite the name, there have been previous instances of golfers participating in the event with their daughters. In 2005, Fuzzy Zoeller played alongside his daughter Gretchen. Former PGA World No.1 Bernhard Langer competed alongside his daughter Christina in 2013 and 2016.

In 2019, Sweden's Annika Sorenstam became the first female professional golfer to play in the PNC Championship. This year marks Nelly Korda's debut at the tournament, which she qualified for by winning the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

