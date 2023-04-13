John McEnroe fondly recalled the time when Boris Becker engaged in a psychological battle with him on the court in the German legends documentary, "Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker."

The documentary thoroughly examined Becker's life and remarkable career. It offered a comprehensive insight into the man behind the racket, delving into his victories and challenges both on and off the court.

The documentary featured exclusive interviews with Becker himself, as well as his close family members and other prominent tennis players such as John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander, and Michael Stich.

On Wednesday, April 12, a fan shared a clip from a docuseries featuring John McEnroe discussing the tactics used by Boris Becker to gain an advantage during matches. McEnroe recounted how the six-time Grand Slam champion would cough loudly to distract his opponents and win crucial points during matches.

"I decided once when I played Boris in Paris, you know, cause he had this fake cough that he always did, and pretended like it wasn’t fake. And, like, he'd go....[coughing]," McEnroe said.

The American tennis legend also disclosed that he was frustrated with Becker's behavior, so he employed the same tactic on the German as he had done to his other opponents.

"You know, but it's like a break point down. You’re like, “Come on, Boris. You're better than that.” I'd had enough of it, so I decided every time he did it, I was going to do it," he added.

John McEnroe reminisces about the time Boris Becker played mind games

John McEnroe features in the latest NBA 'Playoff mode' commercial

McEnroe at the 2021 Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks game

John McEnroe was recently featured in the NBA's 'Playoff mode' commercial.

The highly anticipated NBA playoffs are just around the corner, and the opening match between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets is set to take place on Saturday, April 15.

To build excitement for this much-awaited postseason tournament, the organizers have released a commercial featuring some of the biggest names in basketball, including Julius Randle, Donovan Mitchell, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Charles Barkley.

New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork New NBA “Playoff Mode” commercial features Julius Randle, Donovan Mitchell, Jaren Jackson Jr, John McEnroe, Charles Barkley, Malika Andrews, Jamal Murray and the Kings beam New NBA “Playoff Mode” commercial features Julius Randle, Donovan Mitchell, Jaren Jackson Jr, John McEnroe, Charles Barkley, Malika Andrews, Jamal Murray and the Kings beam https://t.co/NQi9RhH8bA

Former World No. 1 McEnroe has been an ardent fan of basketball, even claiming once that he desired to become "the next Michael Jordan" during his teenage years.

"I was more of like a team sport, I just happened to be better at this sport. I gravitated more towards that because obviously, I thought I was going to be the next Michael Jordan and it didn’t turn out that way," McEnroe said in an interview last year with Showtime Basketball.

Poll : 0 votes