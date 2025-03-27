John McEnroe's brother, Patrick, has reacted to Kevin Willard lamenting million-dollar asks from NCAA basketball players in the transfer portal introduced for coaches to track student-athletes looking to transfer, along with their asking price indicated by their agents. The portal opened on Monday and was flooded with more than 700 names with sky-high asking prices.

The University of Maryland head coach said on Team 980 radio:

“The transfer portal is crazy. There are kids asking for $2-3 million right now. The money has exploded crazy because we have no guardrails. We have no rules. It’s been as badly of a rule implemented as ever. And agents are taking advantage of it.”

Patrick re-shared Willard's views on X and wrote:

"Here we go."

Patrick is the youngest sibling of Mark and John McEnroe. The former doubles World No. 3 is the 1989 French Open doubles champion (with Jim Grabb) and currently serves as the President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

John McEnroe's brother Patrick expresses delight at Joao Fonseca's Miami Open game before R3 exit

Patrick McEnroe at the 2024 Laver Cup | Getty Images

John McEnroe's brother Patrick expressed his delight at watching 18-year-old Joao Fonseca engage in a three-set battle against Alex De Minaur in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open on Tuesday, March 25. DeMinaur rallied from a set down to eventually turn the match 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 in his favor.

However, the 2024 ATP Next Gen champion was appreciated by many for his style of play, including a powerful forehand, one of which clocked a whopping 181 km/h during the match. The Brazilian was also quite a crowd-puller, with many fans travelling from tournament to tournament to support him.

Patrick praised the young talent, tweeting:

"Fonseca lighting it up now @Miami Open. HELLO."

After experiencing the crowd's clear favoritism for Fonseca, DeMinaur jokingly signed "Rio Open" on the camera lens, which Fonseca's opening-round opponent Learner Tien had also referenced. DeMinaur eventually lost 3-6, 6-7 to Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 16. Berrettini will next face Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 28.

