John McEnroe's daughter Emily spends time with mother and Hollywood actress Tatum O'Neal days after her 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' cameo

John McEnroe's daughter, Emily, recently spent time with her mother, Hollywood actress Tatum O'Neal, just days after making a cameo appearance in an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

McEnroe and O'Neal tied the knot in 1986, but their marriage was short-lived as they separated in 1992 and finalized their divorce in 1994. The couple shares three children - two sons, Kevin and Sean, and a daughter, Emily.

Emily, following in her mother's footsteps, is an actor, voice actor, and singer. She made her acting debut in 2022 in the feature film "Futura Days" and also served as Scarlett Johansson's voice double in "Ghost In The Shell."

Like her father, Emily made a cameo appearance in the TV sitcom "Curb Your Enthusiasm" in an episode titled "Fish Stuck." She shared the screen with Larry David and the late Richard Lewis. John McEnroe himself had made a cameo on the same show in 2007 during its sixth season in an episode titled "The Freak Book."

After her appearance on the show, Emily McEnroe took to social media to share a small heartwarming video of her spending time with her mother Tatum O'Neal. She posted the video with a red heart emoji and tagged O'Neal in the post.

"❤️ @tatum_oneal," Emily captioned her Instagram story.

John McEnroe: "Toughest thing I’ve ever had to do was to try to figure out how to be a good father "

John McEnroe is a father of six children. He shares three children, Kevin, Sean, and Emily with his ex-wife Tatum O'Neal. Following their split, McEnroe married Patty Smyth, with whom he has two daughters, Ava and Anna, and a stepdaughter, Ruby.

During a 2018 interview with Graham Bensinger, McEnroe opened up about his journey as a father and the challenges he faced in the early years of parenthood. The former World No. 1 admitted that the most difficult task he has encountered in his life was learning how to be a good father. He emphasized that while it was challenging, the rewards of being a good parent were immeasurable.

“I’ve learned that, while my parents, I believe, were really good parents, that by far and away, for me, the toughest thing I’ve ever had to do was to try to figure out how to be a good father and a good parent. There’s nothing more satisfying, but more difficult,” John McEnroe said (2:15).

McEnroe shared that over the years, he has gained insight into the intricacies of parenting and has continually strived to improve his parenting skills. As time passed, he learned valuable lessons that have helped him become a better parent.

“I suppose and maybe I was, in some ways, too protective with the older ones. You know, I was the oldest, so, you know, ‘You’ve got to be home at 10:00!’ So, you get to be looser as time goes on because you realize that you’ve got to be able to be more flexible and maybe you don’t have to be quite as intense about certain things. You live and learn and certainly, it depends on the person you’re with,” John McEnroe added.