John McEnroe's ex-wife Tatum O'Neal shows her love to their daughter Emily & her fiancé Timothy as trio get together for adorable family photoshoot

John McEnroe's ex-wife, Tatum O'Neal, sent love to their daughter, Emily McEnroe, and her fiancé, Timothy, in a heartwarming post. The heartfelt wish came after the former World No. 1 and Hall of Famer wished the couple as they started a new journey.McEnroe got married to O'Neal in 1986, and they got divorced eight years later. The now 61-year-old was only 10 when she became the youngest actor to win an Academy Award for her performance in Paper Moon, co-starring her father Ryan O'Neal.Since their divorce, McEnroe and O'Neal have continued to co-parent their children. The youngest sibling from that marriage, Emily McEnroe, followed in her mother's footsteps and forged a career path in acting.The 34-year-old played Scarlett Johansson's voice double in Ghost in the Shell in 2017 and made her big screen debut in 'Futra Days' last year, co-starring with Tania Raymonde and Rosanna Arquette. Emily McEnroe's daughter has been in a relationship with Timothy for a while and they announced their engagement in March 2025.Celebrating their bond, her mother, Tatum O'Neal, posted a picture with the couple, showering her blessings on them.&quot;The love that I have for Tim &amp; my daughter Emily 💕 @emily_mcenroe God bless,&quot; she captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier this year, when John McEnroe's daughter posted a series of photos to announce her engagement to Timothy, she also shared a picture with the former player, who holds an Open Era record with 155 titles to his name.John McEnroe's daughter once shut down criticism she has received for nepotismMcEnroe at the Laver Cup 2024 Berlin - Day 1 - Source: GettyJohn McEnroe, one of the legends of tennis, continues his association with the sport of tennis as a commentator for ESPN, CBS, NBC, and others. His ex-wife, Tatum O'Neal, also established herself as an actress and worked suffering from a stroke in 2020.Being the daughter of successful figures in sports and media, Emily McEnroe often faces criticism for benefiting from her famous parents. Addressing this, the 34-year-old once took to her Instagram story to share that she had worked hard to get where she is, as nothing has come easy to her.&quot;Let's talk about the obvious. There's an issue with nepotism. Oh, everything was handed to you on a silver platter, on a gold platter. Oh! Well, so far, basically, no, it hasn't, okay? It's like I'm a famous person without the perks. I'm like a famous person who can't get the dinner reservation. What the hell is that about? I just want to work. It's like, um, oh, that kid of so-and-so sucks. They're trying to do all this work and they're so lame. Oh, that kid of so-and-so doesn't work. What a lazy piece of s**t. Oh my lord. Yeah, I said it,&quot; she said.John McEnroe's daughter made a short film named Hi Mom, for which she received the Best Comedy Short award at the IFS Film Festival.