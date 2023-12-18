Alexander Bublik has expressed his interest in playing in the Laver Cup but cited a lack of invitation as the reason for his absence from the event.

Alexander Bublik is known for his showmanship and 'leaving it all on the court' attitude which has earned him praise as well as criticism. Bublik just wrapped up the most successful year of his career, winning two titles in 2023.

The 26-year-old recently discussed his performance in 2023 and his views on various topics pertaining to the tennis world in an interview with Russian online sports publication Championat. One of the topics discussed was Bublik's notable absence from the 2023 Laver Cup.

Bublik was asked if his non-appearance at the high-profile event stems from his refusal or non-invitation. In response, Bublik called out John McEnroe in particular. The American legend is the captain of Team World and decides who is invited to the event.

Bublik opined that for McEnroe, the "World" only consists of the USA, Canada, Australia, and South America and that he overlooks players from other non-European regions like Africa and Central and Southeast Asia. Bublik hails from Kazakhstan, which is located in Central Asia.

Bublik further stated his interest in playing in team events like the Laver Cup and hoped that his words would reach John McEnroe and possibly get him an invite to the competition.

"It’s a rather complicated story. But John McEnroe seems to think the World Team is America, Canada, Australia and South America. Which may well be true. Diego Schwartzman at that time seemed to be No. 10 in the world - it was impossible not to take him. I expressed a desire, I would like to play and I love team events. But for some reason I am sure that the “world” is everyone who speaks English. I will be glad if he reads this," Alexander Bublik said.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson is the only player from Africa to represent Team World at the Laver Cup, having played in the tournament in 2018. No player from Central or South East Asia has ever played at the Laver Cup.

Alexander Bublik won the biggest title of his career in 2023

Alexander Bublik pictured at Halle Open

As mentioned earlier, 2023 was the best year for Alexander Bublik on the ATP tour. The Kazakh No. 1 lifted the biggest title of his career this year when he won the ATP 500 Halle Open in Germany. An unseeded Bublik dazzled the crowd with his trickery and unbelievable court coverage during his title run.

Bublik bettered No. 7 seed Borna Coric, Jan-Lennard Struff, No. 4 seed Jannik Sinner, No. 9 seed Alexander Zverev, and No. 3 seed Andrey Rublev to emerge triumphant. The Kazakh won his second title of the year at the ATP 250 European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, where he defeated Arthur Fils in the final.

Bublik also recorded his best performance ever at a Grand Slam when he reached the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships. He ended the year as the World No. 32.