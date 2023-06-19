John McEnroe and Travis Scott’s newly released Nike commercial has created a buzz on the internet. The highly-anticipated commercial reintroduces McEnroe’s legendary Nike Mac Attack sneakers, which were originally released in 1984.

Scott and McEnroe star in the new short film titled "Rebel Like the OG," promoting the iconic tennis shoes. Frances Tiafoe also makes a cameo appearance.

In the video, the American rapper can be seen entering a tennis and pickleball club with his friends. After catching up with Tiafoe on a video call, Scott proceeds to try his hands at pickleball. He fails to put the ball in play and angrily hits the ball outside the court with his paddle.

The ball hilariously lands on John McEnroe, who is playing tennis in the neighboring court. Travis Scott, donning the Nike Attack OG sneakers, runs to get his ball back and is thrilled to cross paths with the American sporting legend.

“Get you a*s over here, I need to serve. Put that pickleball racquet down. It sucks, that game. Little bit of speed,” McEnroe is heard saying.

The rapper promptly ditches his paddle and readies himself for a hit on the tennis court with the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

“Nah. I ain’t scared of no one for a thousand. Aight, aight. Let’s do it. Aight OG,” Travis Scott says.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks Travis Scott and John McEnroe star in Nike’s new short film “Rebel like the OG” Travis Scott and John McEnroe star in Nike’s new short film “Rebel like the OG” 🔥🎥🎾 https://t.co/wZ6CuEfBSb

All about John McEnroe's Nike Attack OG promoted by Travis Scott

Famously worn by John McEnroe in 1980s during his days as a pro, the vintage Mac Attack was first revived by Lebron James and Travis Scott in 2021.

Most recently, Scott hinted at the upcoming collaboration by debuting a reverse Swoosh version of the pair in an original grey and black colorway. He did so during his performance in Miami.

Complex Sneakers @ComplexSneakers Travis Scott debuts a Nike Mac Attack collab with a reverse Swoosh. Travis Scott debuts a Nike Mac Attack collab with a reverse Swoosh. 👀 https://t.co/ciQUMcayxX

Labeled ‘Nike Attack OG,’ the light smoke grey kicks, inspired by McEnroe’s controversial personality, are set for launch on June 23 for the first time since its original release in 1984.

“The classic silhouette from the 80’s is back with the Attack, inspired by the hot-tempered spirit of tennis legend, John McEnroe,” Nike announced as part of its marketing campaign.

“Sparked by the high-heat cultural buzz and public figures like short film co-star Travis Scott, Nike is officially reviving the legendary sneakers.

“Through the spirit of rebelliousness and individualism, the Attack is back to inspire today’s young rebels and subcultures to express bold innovation through their styles and patterns.”

The shoe features the classic mesh and leather build and also brings back the black and blue checkerboard tongue label with a red logo in the center.

The return will be in collaboration with James Whitner’s Social Status, and is expected to be launched in select retail stores.

