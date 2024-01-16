"Journalists are saying that" - Alexander Zverev shuts down claims that fellow players want him to stop competing while awaiting domestic abuse trial

Alexander Zverev won his opener at the 2024 Australian Open, coming from a set down to beat compatriot Dominik Koepfer on Tuesday. But it was his off-court drama that dominated his press conference in Melbourne afterwards.

Zverev has been scheduled to appear in Berlin's criminal court in May, where he will go on trial for the allegations of domestic abuse levied on him by ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea.

Numerous players were asked about the matter at the Australian Open, and it was only natural that the German himself faced questions about the case. But as expected, the World No. 6's were curt.

When one journalist, for instance, said that there were some people who were of the opinion he should not be competing on the ATP Tour at all while he was awaiting trial, Alexander Zverev was quick to shut down the question.

"There are some people around saying you shouldn't be playing at all, let alone be in a leadership position. What are your thoughts about that?" one journalist asked.

Zverev proclaimed that none of his colleagues said that, blaming journalists instead for spreading such claims so that they might have a story to write about. He also felt that some journalists were more interested in the clicks rather thant the "actual truth."

"Like who? Journalists are saying that, some, who are actually interested more in this story to write about and more about the clicks than the actual truth," Zverev shot back.

The former World No. 2 went on to state his belief that he has the full confidence of his fellow players, adding that he does not think his position in the ATP Players' Council for 2024 is under any jeopardy because of the trial.

"Yeah, I think [I have the confidence of my fellow players]. I mean, I think so. Nobody has said anything to me. I don't have a reason not to believe that," Alexander Zverev said.

Alexander Zverev does not think it is inappropriate for him to continue on the ATP Players Council while awaiting trial

2024 Australian Open - Day 3

Alexander Zverev was also asked at the press conference if it was appropriate for him to continue being on the Players' Council while he was awaiting criminal trial on his domestic abuse allegations trial.

"Do you think it's appropriate to continue on the ATP players council while that case is underway?" one journalist asked.

The German did not think it would be inappropriate in any way, saying:

"Why would it not be?"

Zverev also did not think there was a question about his judgement on the issue while his court case was pending.

"There's obviously a question mark about your judgment, and the court will decide," another journalist asked.

"There isn't," Zverev responded.