"Not good when a player facing charges is promoted"- Iga Swiatek comments on Alexander Zverev awaiting criminal trial for alleged domestic abuse

Iga Swiatek was asked about Alexander Zverev awaiting trial in Berlin's criminal court for the domestic abuse allegations levied on him by ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, a case that has taken the tennis world by storm.

The accusations by Patea is the second case of domestic assault to stain the German's career, as he was previously accused of the same by another ex-partner Olga Sharypova. The ATP, however, investigated the first case and did not find sufficient evidence, leading to Zverev being given a clean chit by the organization last year.

It was after that that Patea's allegations went public, with the World No. 6 also made to pay a fine of nearly half a million euros by the Berlin prosecutor's office last year. Now, he is set to appear in court in May this year, as recently revealed by sources in Germany.

In the meantime, the ATP has seemingly turned a blind eye to the case and has even appointed him to the Players' Council for the 2024 season. The move was criticized heavily by fans at the time, yet no word has come from the men's tennis body that the decision is being looked into.

At her press conference after her 7-6(2), 6-2 opening-round win over Sofia Kenin, Swiatek was asked to share her thoughts on the matter, to which the World No. 1 responded that it was definitely not good to "promote" a player with domestic abuse allegations to his name.

The four-time Grand Slam champion put the onus on the ATP to decide what the right thing was to do in these circumstances, stating that it was hard for her to comment personally on the matter any further without knowing more details.

"Well, any answer that I give, I mean, there's no good answer to that. I think it's up to ATP what they decide. For sure it's not good when a player who's facing charges like that is kind of being promoted," Iga Swiatek said.

"I don't know what the result of the investigation or the case is going to be. I'm also not sure what's the history in terms of the other cases that he had. I don't know if he won or lost. I guess you have to ask ATP what they want to do with that 'cause I'm not in the right position to judge," she added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie also faced questions about Alexander Zverev's criminal trial

2024 United Cup Winner Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev's male colleagues have also been facing questions about his impending criminal trial during the 2024 Australian Open, with Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas giving diplomatic answers for the most part.

Norries refused to comment saying he did not know much about what happened, while Tsitsipas expressed a similar sentiment and declined to comment on the situation.

"Honestly, I don't know too much about that. I can't comment at all, unfortunately. But, yeah. Honestly, I don't really know too much about that and what happened, so tough to comment," Norrie said.

"I will not say on that. I don't know the situation. I'm completely unfamiliar with it. I have nothing to comment on it," Tsitsipas said.