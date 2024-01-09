"Shame on the players who voted that abuser in, beyond disappointing" - Alexander Zverev being elected to ATP Player Advisory Council angers fans

The election of Alexander Zverev to the ATP Player Advisory Council (PAC) has sparked anger and frustration among tennis fans.

Zverev, along with Dusan Lajovic, Mackenzie McDonald, Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, and Matthew Ebden, have been chosen by their fellow players to serve as representatives on the PAC.

The council meets several times a year and plays a crucial role in offering recommendations to ATP management and the ATP Board of Directors for 2024-2025. The PAC serves as a governing body, ensuring that the players' voices are heard and their interests are properly represented.

The appointment of Alexander Zverev has left tennis fans disappointed. Their discontent stems from allegations of domestic violence made against the German by his former partner and mother of his child, Brenda Patea.

Before Patea, Zverev had faced similar accusations from his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova, who claimed to have endured both physical and emotional abuse throughout their relationship.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions on the election of the former World No. 2 to the PAC. One fan expressed their disappointment in the players who played a role in appointing Zverev, as they seemingly turned a blind eye to the domestic violence allegations leveled against him.

"Shame on the players who voted that abuser in. fr. like the top 50 players thought that was a good idea???? this is beyond disappointing," the fan wrote.

Another fan sarcastically claimed that a domestic abuse policy wouldn't be passed anytime soon.

"what the f*ck are you doing @atptour??? THIS is who you want representing you?? Don't see that domestic abuse policy anytime soon," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"I think my favorite is going to be Alexander Zverev" - CoCo Vandeweghe picks German for Australian Open 2024 title

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Australian Open

During her preview of the 2024 Australian Open for Tennis Channel, former American tennis player Colleen "CoCo" Vandeweghe picked Alexander Zverev as her favorite to win the Melbourne Slam over World No. 1, Novak Djokovic.

Vandeweghe justified her choice by highlighting Djokovic's wrist injury which he sustained during Serbia's tie against the Czech Republic at the 2024 United Cup.

"Well especially with Novak having the wrist injury that he had at the United Cup, I think there's always going to be a question mark seeing how Novak can recover. But it's hard to count out a champion like that. It really is," she said.

The American believes that Alexander Zverev has a great chance to win his first Major title.

"I think my favorite, honestly, going in there is going to be Zverev. I'm calling dark horse Zverev," she added.

