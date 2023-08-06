"Jr doesn't know how good she has it" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes daughter Olympia on 'rite of passage' trip to Home Depot

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently went on a special outing with their daughter Olympia to the Home Depot, which he fondly refers to as "a rite of passage."

Williams and Ohanian regularly share the precious moments they spend with Olympia through various social media platforms. The pair frequently offer glimpses into the life of their daughter, shedding light on her hobbies and interests.

Ohanian, in particular, has always been fond of sharing pictures of Olympia on his personal social media accounts. He has previously shared images of himself drawing alongside her as well as pictures of their delightful golf sessions and pancake-making adventures.

On Saturday, August 5, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a couple of pictures of Olympia at the Home Depot. He expressed that her trip to Home Depot with him was a significant milestone, akin to a rite of passage.

The tech entrepreneur carefully planned the visit to coincide with Home Depot's enjoyable Saturday kids-building session, ensuring that his daughter would have a delightful time there.

"The "Home Depot trip with Papa" is a rite of passage -- unlike my dad. I've timed it to a fun Saturday kids building session they host. Jr doesn't know how good she has it!" Ohanian tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian 🧠 @alexisohanian I've timed it to a fun Saturday kids building session they host. Jr doesn't know how good she has it! The "Home Depot trip with Papa" is a rite of passage -- unlike my dadI've timed it to a fun Saturday kids building session they host. Jr doesn't know how good she has it! pic.twitter.com/Xl2juJtSDP

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals how he prioritizes family time

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Alexis Ohanian has previously offered insights into how he manages his time between spending quality moments with Serena Williams and their daughter Olympia while successfully juggling his entrepreneurial endeavors.

Ohanian firmly believes that embracing parenthood has played a pivotal role in shaping him into a more proficient CEO for his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six (776).

Three years ago, the tech entrepreneur made a conscious decision to step down from Reddit's board, acknowledging the importance of personal growth in his life, especially for the well-being of his wife and their daughter.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to shed light on how he effectively manages his family life alongside his numerous business ventures. He emphasized the paramount importance of family meal times in his daily routine.

The 40-year-old revealed that he had made a commitment to Williams and Olympia, promising to be present at the dinner table no matter how demanding his schedule becomes. In order to honor this promise, he collaborates with his team to ensure punctuality for family meals.

Alexis Ohanian 🧠 @alexisohanian I promised my wife & daughter I'd be home 6pm every night for family dinner and that time is damn near sacred for me. My team knows that and we schedule around it.

"I promised my wife & daughter I'd be home 6pm every night for family dinner and that time is damn near sacred for me. My team knows that and we schedule around it," Ohanian tweeted.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas