Juan Carlos Ferrero explains why Carlos Alcaraz yelled "I'm a bull" during US Open QF against Jannik Sinner

In the fourth career meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the Spaniard scripted a thrilling five-set finish as he beat the Italian 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 in the 2022 US Open quarterfinals. During the final set, Alcaraz was heard yelling "I'm a bull" a couple of times and it intrigued the fans as to why he was doing it.

Speaking on a program on Spanish radio station Onda Cero recently, Alcaraz's coach and former player Juan Carlos Ferrero clarified why the 19-year-old was so pumped up. Ferrero stated that the prodigy was exhausted after playing for five hours and that he was yelling to overcome the fatigue and stay motivated.

"In the fifth set, he spent the whole time telling himself self-help phrases to get rid of his fatigue after five hours," Ferrero said. "It was coming to the end of the match and the details are minimal. Carlos Alcaraz shouted 'I'm a bull' and 'Come on bull' to motivate himself."

The match, which lasted five hours and 15 minutes, became the second-longest in the tournament's history after the five-hour-26-minute semifinal between Sweden's Stefan Edberg and American Michael Chang in 1992. With the win, Alcaraz leveled the head-to-head against Sinner at 2-2.

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz



📸 Getty Images What can I say? 🤯 US OPEN SEMIFINALS! Incredible battle @janniksin ! You really forced me to improve, and I'm sure we'll have many more matches in the future! 🤝🏻 @usopen 📸 Getty Images What can I say? 🤯 US OPEN SEMIFINALS! Incredible battle @janniksin! You really forced me to improve, and I'm sure we'll have many more matches in the future! 🤝🏻 @usopen 📸 Getty Images https://t.co/EeR1rzSDkA

The match seemed nearly over in the fourth set when the 21-year-old Italian had a match point. However, Alcaraz held his nerve and saved it to force a decider and eventually come out on top.

The Spaniard played his third consecutive five-setter against home-favorite Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals, defeating him 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 in four hours and 19 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to fight for the title on Sunday

Casper Ruud (L) and Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud are all set to lock horns in the 2022 US Open title clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. It will be the third meeting between the two youngsters, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 2-0. While Alcaraz will experience playing in a Grand Slam final for the first time, it will be a second for Ruud, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 French Open final.

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz 🏻 See you on Sunday, NYC! @usopen



📸 Getty Images Never give up!🏻 See you on Sunday, NYC!📸 Getty Images Never give up! 💪🏻 See you on Sunday, NYC! 🗽😍 @usopen 📸 Getty Images https://t.co/u5ftKBn0Pp

Speaking to the media after his semifinal, Alcaraz stated that although he has defeated Ruud twice, he will have to put his best foot forward as the Norwegian is playing really well.

"I played against him twice. I know him very well," Carlos Alcaraz said. "We shared a lot of moments in the tournaments. Of course, he's a very nice guy off the court. I talk with him a lot, when we can. But, yeah, on the court, I know him. As I said, I played twice. I beat twice him. I mean, he's playing really, really well. I know that. I will have to show my best."

Just a few more hours and the US Open will have a new and first-time Grand Slam winner. Who's it going to be?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala