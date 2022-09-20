"He once said that one of the games he would like to play again in his career was that final" - Juan Martin Del Potro on his iconic 2009 US Open final against Roger Federer

Juan Martin Del Potro reflected on his rivalry with Roger Federer and the respect and camaraderie he shares with the Swiss tennis legend. Among some memorable matches the two players competed in against each other, Del Potro holds the 2009 US Open final closest to his heart, for obvious reasons.

Del Potro said that Federer himself once picked that five-set battle in New York as a match he would want to go back in time and try to win. However, Del Potro lightheartedly stated that he would never want to give the Swiss great a rematch.

The Argentine stunned five-time defending champion Federer in the 2009 US Open final, coming back from two-sets-to-one down to win 3-6, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Del Potro reminisced about the match during a recent interview with LA NACION, saying that he never thought he would win a Grand Slam title after losing to Federer in five sets in the 2009 French Open semifinals, until he did so at the US Open.

“Two of us in that semifinal at Roland Garros 2009 felt that it was the final, because Nadal had lost, he had never won the tournament, I had never won any Grand Slam and it was a match to five sets, where I had a thousand chances to win," Del Potro said.

"I didn't and I thought I was never going to beat him again. But I did it in the US Open final, where he had won the trophy five years in a row. He once said that one of the games he would like to play again in his career was that final, but obviously I don't [want to] give him a rematch," he added.

A recent video of Del Potro remembering the 2009 US Open final and referring to the Swiss legend during his visit to the Honors Board at the US Open created a lot of buzz on social media.

The former Argentinian player also shared his thoughts on the Swiss great's retirement announcement last week, admitting that it came as a shock to him.

"I was saddened by the news. I wasn't expecting this moment. I was hoping that he would play at Wimbledon next year. It was a surprise," Del Potro expressed.

The 33-year-old further opened up about Federer's aura in the tennis world and on the men's tennis circuit. He lauded the 20-time Grand Slam champion for raising the bar in terms of tennis and for his kindness towards everyone, irrespective of the situation.

“It meant a lot to me, to those of us who played alongside him and shared years on the circuit. He was the first of the Big 3, the one who marked the path to perfection, the one who raised the bar. When he entered the dressing room, everyone looked at him with admiration, with respect, wanting to greet him. He was always very kind to everyone, especially me," he expressed on the same.

"Beyond his happiness I felt like that he was sorry for the sadness that I had" - Juan Martin Del Potro remembers marathon match with Roger Federer at 2012 Olympics

Roger Federer and Juan Martin Del Potro at the 2012 London Olympics.

Juan Martin Del Potro took another trip down memory lane, this time to reminisce about his classic semifinal clash against Roger Federer at the 2012 London Olympics. The Swiss player won the marathon clash 3-6, 7-6(5), 19-17, a record-breaking three-set match that lasted for over four hours. He clinched at least the silver medal by virtue of the victory, which Del Potro just about missed out on.

Speaking about the match, Del Potro said that Federer was sad for the Argentine despite winning a medal for his country, highlighting his compassion.

“He beat me in that historic match, beyond his happiness I felt like that he was sorry for the sadness that I had after the great game we had played," Del Potro expressed.

Del Potro went on to stun Novak Djokovic in the next match to win the bronze medal. He recalled another experience at that tournament with Federer, who was thrilled with his friend's success despite himself losing the gold medal match to Andy Murray.

Del Potro rushed to the medal ceremony and when he informed the Swiss player about his bronze medal clinching victory, he was met with a warm embrace.

"When my match against Djokovic ends, Roger and Murray had already finished the final and were waiting for the medal ceremony, they send me running to the main court and the first one who sees me enter the room is Federer," he said.

"And I think it came naturally to him to ask me: 'What are you doing here? Why did you come?' And I told him: 'I beat Djokovic and I'm super happy beyond our match. I won the medal.' He gave me a super hug, he was happy and that he had just lost the final for the gold," he added.

