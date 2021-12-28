Judy Murray excited about 'bricks and mortar legacy' for Andy and Jamie Murray

Andy Murray's mother Judy has said she is excited about building a sports center in Scotland.

The Scottish Government recently granted the permission for a sports center at the Park of Keir, south of Dunblane.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Murray said she is eager to give it her all to build a 'brick and mortar legacy' for her sons' achievement.

"Our aim is to create an outstanding family-focused community hub for sport and leisure that has tennis at the heart of it. It will be a centre of national significance for our sport and a bricks and mortar legacy for what Jamie and Andy have achieved, but its focus is to inspire and encourage many more people from all ages, abilities and backgrounds to get up, get out and get active. That can only be a good thing, especially as we begin to emerge from the pandemic and think about how best to rebuild and become a happier, healthier nation.”

While the sports center is a good opportunity for the betterment of tennis in Scotland, the Dunblane Community Council is not happy about it.

Dunblane Community Council @DunblaneCC Dunblane Community Council is very disappointed to learn today that Scottish Ministers have granted planning permission to the Park of Keir development. It is a decision which ignores widespread local concerns and makes a mockery of the planning process. Dunblane Community Council is very disappointed to learn today that Scottish Ministers have granted planning permission to the Park of Keir development. It is a decision which ignores widespread local concerns and makes a mockery of the planning process.

Andy and Jamie Murray are perhaps the two greatest players to have come out of Scotland and the sports center, while honoring the two, could also give them a platform to guide any young aspiring tennis players in the country.

Andy Murray receives Australian Open wildcard

Murray starts 2022 at the Australian Open

The former World No.1 had some promising results on this year's ATP Tour, winning against a number of higher-ranked opponents, including Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner, among others.

Murray ended the year strongly by impressing at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship earlier this month. After beating Dan Evans in straight sets, he beat Rafael Nadal comprehensively in the semifinals to enter the final. Here, he was beaten by Andrey Rublev.

Murray was recently awarded a wildcard for next month's Australian Open and will return to the competition after missing it in 2020 and 2021. His last outing in the competition came in 2019, when he lost in the opening round to Roberto Bautista Agut in five sets.

Following a good showing at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, we can expect Murray to put in a good effort at the Australian Open. He is currently ranked 134th in the world but there is a good chance we could see him reach at least the Top 100 by the end of 2022.

