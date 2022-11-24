Judy Murray praises Iga Swiatek for speaking out against Polish Tennis Association president Miroslaw Skrzypczynski

Tennis coach and Andy Murray's mother, Judy Murray, applauded Iga Swiatek for using her position to speak out against the physical and sexual assault charges leveled against Miroslaw Skrzypczynski, president of the Polish Tennis Association.

Swiatek posted a lengthy statement on social media in response to the allegations, emphasizing the significance of helping individuals who are affected by such acts.

“I feel that as a current leader of women’s tennis, I can’t be silent about particular matters. And that’s why I know that, when it comes to physical violence or emotional abuse, the most important issue is thinking and being sensitive about victims. I’m against violence in sports, in tennis, in every discipline, and in everyday life," Iga Swiatek said.

"That’s why I consider the articles about the president of the Polish Tennis Association as a serious matter. Governing bodies should determine what happened and I hope they will take care of this case after the media wrote about the stories of people who they talked with," she added.

Judy Murray took to social media to praise Iga Swiatek for speaking up.

Skrzypczynski has been accused of multiple offenses such as hitting his daughter, abusing his ex-wife, and also abusing a number of young Polish players over the years. Similar charges were recently made by Polish MP Katarzyna Kotula against the tennis association's president. Kotula admitted that she had been sexually assaulted by Skrzypczynski for three years, but she was no longer reluctant to name him.

"If Mirosław Skrzypczyński wanted names, go ahead, I'm not afraid to say. My name is Katarzyna Kotula and years ago, as a child, I was hurt by him. I am not afraid. Because today I know that although he was the perpetrator, I am not his victim. He is the one who should be ashamed of what he did. I feel a moral obligation to tell the truth publicly," Kotula stated.

"I stand with all victims of abuse" - Hubert Hurkacz joins Iga Swiatek and speaks up against Polish Tennis Association president

Hubert Hurkacz in action at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters

Hubert Hurkacz has joined compatriot Iga Swiatek in demanding action against Polish Tennis Association President Miroslaw Skrzypczynski.

He took to social media to show his support for Skrzypczynski's victims and demanded an investigation and action against him. He emphasized that violence in and outside of sports should be penalized and that no coach or guardian should use their authority or position against anyone.

"I support all women and all victims of abuse. No coach or guardian should use their power and position towards anyone. Any aggression both in sports as well as outside of it needs to be condemned and punished. I hope that appropriate authorities will react to the press reports on the subject of the head of the Polish Tennis Association - Mirosław Skrzypczyński. I stand with all victims of abuse," Hurkacz wrote.

Hubert Hurkacz @HubertHurkacz Wspieram wszystkie kobiety i wszystkie ofiary przemocy.

