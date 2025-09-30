  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Jannik Sinner
  • "Just give Carlos Alcaraz the title now";"Who is surprised?" - Jannik Sinner fans annoyed by Italian's 'draw from hell' at Shanghai Masters 2025

"Just give Carlos Alcaraz the title now";"Who is surprised?" - Jannik Sinner fans annoyed by Italian's 'draw from hell' at Shanghai Masters 2025

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Sep 30, 2025 02:31 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz (left), Jannik Sinner (right), Sources: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz (left), Jannik Sinner (right), Sources: Getty

Jannik Sinner's draw at the upcoming 2025 Shanghai Masters has irked many of the Italian's fans. According to them, the defending champion's draw at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event is a tough one. Some have also suggested that his rival Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning World No. 1, has a far easier draw and is now the favorite to win the title.

Ad

Sinner, being the second seed in Shanghai, has received a first-round bye and is set to begin his title defense in the second round against either a qualifier or Daniel Altmaier. If the Italian makes a deep run at the tournament again, he is likely to have to square off against formidable players such as Alexander Bublik, Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic, and Alcaraz as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Loyal fans of Jannik Sinner on X (formerly Twitter) couldn't hide their annoyance at the Italian's 2025 Shanghai Masters draw and their perceived ease of Carlos Alcaraz's draw.

"Jfc just give him (Alcaraz) the title now. One of the easiest draws of the year lmao," one fan wrote.
"Jannik always with a difficult draw... Who is surprised?," commented another.
"Not jinxing but Jannik’s draw from hell?!!! Carlitos is taking ittttt," another fan chimed in.
Ad
Ad
"Jannik’s draws this season compared to Alcaraz have been so hard lmaoo ppl really wanted to call him the establishment favorite i’m dying," stated one.
"This is so wicked Very tough draw," another added.
Ad
"Thank you Establishment 😘," weighed in yet another fan.

Both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz could arrive at Shanghai Masters after title triumphs in Beijing and Tokyo respectively

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

At the time of writing, Jannik Sinner is participating in the 2025 China Open in Beijing. The Italian, who finished as the runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP 500 tournament last year, has reached the semifinals this time around, where he will lock horns with Alex de Minaur. The World No. 2 is the favorite to win on paper against the speedy Australian due to a 10-0 win-loss record against him.

Ad

Meanwhile, Alcaraz opted to play at the Japan Open this year instead of Beijing, and the Spaniard is in excellent form in Tokyo. The World No. 1 has made it to the final, where Taylor Fritz awaits him. Alcaraz and Fritz met as recently as the 2025 Laver Cup, with the American registering a surprising win over the Spaniard.

It's fair to say that as things stand, both Sinner and Alcaraz are quite likely to begin their respective Shanghai Masters campaigns on the back of title triumphs in Beijing and Tokyo. Last year, the Italian lifted the trophy in Shanghai after beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications