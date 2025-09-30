"Just give Carlos Alcaraz the title now";"Who is surprised?" - Jannik Sinner fans annoyed by Italian's 'draw from hell' at Shanghai Masters 2025

Jannik Sinner's draw at the upcoming 2025 Shanghai Masters has irked many of the Italian's fans. According to them, the defending champion's draw at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event is a tough one. Some have also suggested that his rival Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning World No. 1, has a far easier draw and is now the favorite to win the title.Sinner, being the second seed in Shanghai, has received a first-round bye and is set to begin his title defense in the second round against either a qualifier or Daniel Altmaier. If the Italian makes a deep run at the tournament again, he is likely to have to square off against formidable players such as Alexander Bublik, Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic, and Alcaraz as well.Loyal fans of Jannik Sinner on X (formerly Twitter) couldn't hide their annoyance at the Italian's 2025 Shanghai Masters draw and their perceived ease of Carlos Alcaraz's draw.&quot;Jfc just give him (Alcaraz) the title now. One of the easiest draws of the year lmao,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Jannik always with a difficult draw... Who is surprised?,&quot; commented another.&quot;Not jinxing but Jannik’s draw from hell?!!! Carlitos is taking ittttt,&quot; another fan chimed in.aarushi de pointe du lac @shootersforjinLINKNot jinxing but Jannik’s draw from hell?!!! Carlitos is taking ittttt&quot;Jannik’s draws this season compared to Alcaraz have been so hard lmaoo ppl really wanted to call him the establishment favorite i’m dying,&quot; stated one.&quot;This is so wicked Very tough draw,&quot; another added.Numeric king🤴 @Numeric1379LINK@TheTennisLetter This is so wicked Very tough draw&quot;Thank you Establishment 😘,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz could arrive at Shanghai Masters after title triumphs in Beijing and Tokyo respectivelyCarlos Alcaraz (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)At the time of writing, Jannik Sinner is participating in the 2025 China Open in Beijing. The Italian, who finished as the runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP 500 tournament last year, has reached the semifinals this time around, where he will lock horns with Alex de Minaur. The World No. 2 is the favorite to win on paper against the speedy Australian due to a 10-0 win-loss record against him.Meanwhile, Alcaraz opted to play at the Japan Open this year instead of Beijing, and the Spaniard is in excellent form in Tokyo. The World No. 1 has made it to the final, where Taylor Fritz awaits him. Alcaraz and Fritz met as recently as the 2025 Laver Cup, with the American registering a surprising win over the Spaniard.It's fair to say that as things stand, both Sinner and Alcaraz are quite likely to begin their respective Shanghai Masters campaigns on the back of title triumphs in Beijing and Tokyo. Last year, the Italian lifted the trophy in Shanghai after beating Novak Djokovic in the final.