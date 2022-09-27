"Just the grunt is enough to make my day" - Tennis fans ecstatic about Rafael Nadal resuming training soon after Laver Cup withdrawal

Fans of Rafael Nadal were ecstatic to learn that he has resumed training shortly after withdrawing from the Laver Cup.

The Spaniard teamed up with Roger Federer in what was the final match of the Swiss' illustrious career. The duo faced Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock but ended up losing 4-6, 7-6(2) [11-9].

Nadal withdrew from the tournament soon after, citing personal reasons.

#LaverCup Additionally, Rafael Nadal withdrew for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Cameron Norrie. Additionally, Rafael Nadal withdrew for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Cameron Norrie.#LaverCup https://t.co/ziWrM2GUBD

However, it seems like Nadal has resumed training after a video posted by his academy on their Instagram story went viral.

The video shows 16-year-old Pablo Leibar practicing. Towards the end of the clip, Nadal's signature grunt can be heard.

Additionally, an image of the King of Clay training was also posted on social media.

Several fans were delighted to see Rafael Nadal back in training, with one tweeting:

"Just the grunt is enough to make my day. I smiled. Instantly."

"For those who are wondering: yes Rafa trains. No, he has no major physical problem. He is just mentally not ready to play and we understand that," one fan wrote.

Non il n'a pas de problème physique majeur.



Il est juste mentalement pas prêt pour jouer et on le comprend.



Pour ceux qui se posent la question : oui Rafa s'entraîne.Non il n'a pas de problème physique majeur.Il est juste mentalement pas prêt pour jouer et on le comprend.

"I imagine Rafa’s pure nervous energy was too much for Mery to tolerate so she banished him to the courts for a bit," one tweet read.

alex @acertainromnce twitter.com/raphaeldabadie… Raphaël Dabadie🇫🇷 @RaphaelDabadie From today’s practice



📸: Jacopo Vasami From today’s practice 📸: Jacopo Vasami https://t.co/DONErfpHV8 i imagine rafa’s pure nervous energy was too much for mery to tolerate so she banished him to the courts for a bit i imagine rafa’s pure nervous energy was too much for mery to tolerate so she banished him to the courts for a bit 💀 twitter.com/raphaeldabadie…

"My man doesn't know rest," another fan wrote.

"We can only speculate why Rafa has started traning already. I won't do so. I'm just happy to see his photo/hear his grunt from a clip I saw earlier today. Hope everything is going well for him & Mery," another fan tweeted.

VamosRafa💞Siempre @iamladanth twitter.com/RaphaelDabadie… Raphaël Dabadie🇫🇷 @RaphaelDabadie From today’s practice



📸: Jacopo Vasami From today’s practice 📸: Jacopo Vasami https://t.co/DONErfpHV8 We can only speculate why Rafa has started traning already. I won't do so. I'm just happy to see his photo/hear his grunt from a clip I saw earlier today. Hope everything is going well for him & Mery. We can only speculate why Rafa has started traning already. I won't do so. I'm just happy to see his photo/hear his grunt from a clip I saw earlier today. Hope everything is going well for him & Mery. ❤❤❤❤ twitter.com/RaphaelDabadie…

"The truth is that they have been difficult weeks" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal said that he has had sleepless nights lately

Rafael Nadal told Spanish media outlet AS that he has had it rough the past few weeks. The 36-year-old stated that the situation back home was a little complicated and that he's had to deal with a different kind of pressure.

“I'm not okay, I'm not okay. The truth is that they have been difficult weeks in that sense," Nadal said. "Little, very little, few hours of sleep, a little stress in general, situations a little more complicated than usual at home. Which, well, I've had to deal with all of that, which is a different pressure than what you're used to in professional life."

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello are expecting their first child and the latter is in the final weeks of her pregnancy. Perello was recently admitted to a clinic in Mallorca while her husband was preparing for the US Open.

