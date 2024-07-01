"Just not at home" - Coco Gauff discloses her plan to move out of her parents' house

Coco Gauff has revealed that she is on the lookout for a home of her own. The reigning US Open champion, despite enjoying a multitude of successes at an early age, has so far lived with her parents Corey and Candi. However, she recently laid bare that things are likely to change soon.

Gauff is currently preparing for her 2024 Wimbledon campaign, which she is set to kickstart against compatriot Caroline Dolehide on Monday, July 1. The World No. 2 will be desperate to have a better outing at SW19 this year than she did in 2023, when she was stunned in the first round by Sofia Kenin.

Ahead of her first-round match at this year's edition of the prestigious grasscourt Major, Gauff sat down for an interview with Daily Mail. During the interview, the reigning US Open champion said that despite maturing rapidly due to her meteoric rise to tennis superstardom at a tender age, at home, her parents have helped her retain a certain degree of innocence from her childhood.

"I was definitely still able to be a kid. I probably matured faster than a lot of people, but I think my parents did a good job of trying to make it as relaxed as possible, set up an environment where I could still be a kid and surround me with people who respected that," Gauff told Daily Mail.

However, the Delray Beach native added that eventually, she will move out from her parents' home. Coco Gauff said that she is already in the process of looking for a home of her own, which, according to her, won't be a long way away from where her parents live.

"Not for long though! I'll still be in Delray, not far, just not at home. I'm in the process," Gauff added.

Coco Gauff hilariously joked about being debt-free and living with her parents after her 2023 US Open title triumph

Following her maiden Grand Slam title triumph at the 2023 US Open, where she defeated rival Aryna Sabalenka in the final, Gauff did a live session on Instagram. During the session, she took questions from her followers, with one quizzing her about how she planned on spending the $3 million prize money she had won by clinching the US Open title.

In her response, Coco Gauff revealed that she had received a suggestion to pay off debts using the prize money she had won. However, she went on to hilariously state that she did not have any debts to pay off, partly aided by the fact that she lives with her parents.

"Somebody said pay off debts, I'm 19 I don't have any debt, I'm not in debt, I live with my parents still, so I'm not in debt. I didn't go to college so I don't have any student bills to pay, I'm too young, my parents never put me in that position to be in debt, so I have nothing to pay right now," Coco Gauff said.

The 20-year-old will also be hoping for a successful doubles campaign at Wimbledon, where she is set to reunite with old partner Jessica Pegula. The duo are seeded 11th and will face the Ukrainian pair of Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska in the opening round.

