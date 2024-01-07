Katie Boulter teased her boyfriend Alex de Minaur following the Aussie's achievement of breaking into the Top 10 of the ATP rankings after his 2024 United Cup exploits.

Australia faced Germany in the semifinal of the mixed-team tournament. The home favorite, De Minaur, defeated Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 40 minutes to force a decisive mixed doubles match.

With this win, the 24-year-old secured his third consecutive victory against a top-10 player. His winning streak began with a win over Taylor Fritz, followed by a victory against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Despite De Minaur's heroic efforts to keep Australia in contention for a spot in the final at the United Cup, the outcome of the decisive mixed doubles match proved to be crucial.

Alexander Zverev and Laura Siegemund joined forces to defeat Matthew Ebden and Storm Hunter. As a result, Germany emerged victorious 2-1 and secured their place in the final. In the summit clash, Germany will face Poland, with Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz leading the charge for the Polish side.

Even though Australia could not make it to the final, Alex de Minaur had a good reason to rejoice. For his victory over Zverev, De Minaur will move into the ATP Top 10 for the first time when the rankings are updated on Monday, January 8. The 24-year-old became the first Australian since Lleyton Hewitt to attain such a feat since 2006.

De Minaur took to Instagram to celebrate his achievement. He wrote:

"Talk about special moments… Top 10 in Sydney ❤️ 🔥 😈 🏠 ."

In response, his girlfriend and British tennis player Katie Boulter expressed that she will not tease him about this accomplishment while also acknowledging that he deserved it.

"Just for once I won’t rip you. You deserve it all," Boulter wrote.

Screengrab of Katie Boulter's comment under Alex de Minaur's post

Alex de Minaur after ATP Top 10 breakthrough: "It’s what I’ve worked so hard for, but the job’s not done"

Alex de Minaur at the 2024 United Cup

Following his win against Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur expressed that he loved "being back home" and playing at the Ken Rosewall Arena, a stadium he holds dear. He also extended his gratitude to the crowd for supporting him throughout.

"I love being back home. Thank you guys! I’ve said it before, but every time I step out on court here it feels special. This is my favourite court in the whole world and every time I step out here I get goosebumps. I love being here and I’m very grateful for all the support," De Minaur said in his on court interview.

The 24-year-old also expressed his satisfaction with his achievement of breaking into the ATP Top 10. He also acknowledged that this milestone is just one step in his journey and that there is still much work ahead of him.

"It’s what I’ve worked so hard for. It’s another milestone. But the job’s not done. I’m going to enjoy this Aussie summer, that’s for sure," De Minaur said.