"Just look at his attitude" - Fans pile on Alexander Zverev for controversial comments on Monte-Carlo Masters loss to Matteo Berrettini

Tennis fans recently reacted to the controversial comments Alexander Zverev made following his loss to Matteo Berrettini at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. This loss marked Zverev's third defeat to the Italian in the seven matches they have played on the ATP Tour.

Zverev was the top seed at the ATP Masters 1000 clay court tournament and he kicked off his campaign in the second round after a first-round bye. He faced Berrettini in his opening match and was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 5-7.

During the post-match press conference, Alexander Zverev talked about his performance, describing it as "terrible." He also took responsibility for the loss and allegedly insinuated that it was his own shortcomings rather than Berrettini's performance that led to his defeat.

"I thought it was bad. I thought my level was terrible, but that's just my opinion. I played a great first set and once I got broken in the second set, I played 10 levels down. My ball is much slower, I stop hitting the ball. It's the same story in the last few months, nothing changes. So it's me who lost the match once again," Alexander Zverev said.

These remarks by Zverev drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to share their opinions on the same.

One fan criticized Alexander Zverev's "attitude" during the press conference, suggesting that it was not right.

"Just look at his attitude," a fan commented.

Another fan commended Alexander Zverev for being "brutal and honest" about his subpar performance but mentioned that the German should have acknowledged Matteo Berrettini's performance which caused him to lose the match.

"Yeah, a brutal but honest assessment albeit you need to give credit to Matteo for stepping up," a fan wrote.

"Matteo played better. If you refuse to acknowledge that you are just embarrassing yourself," a fan commented.

"😂 😂 😂 always same when he loses , never praise the opponent🤡 🤡," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"The most hated player ever! For many reasons!" a fan commented.

"I am loving his downfall 😂 😂," a fan wrote.

"Absolutely nothing to do with Matteo playing brilliantly then? Honestly this guy!" a fan commented.

Screen grab of the fans' reactions [Image Source: Instagram]

"Giving no credit to Matteo is wild 😂," a fan commented.

Screen grab of a fan's reaction [Image Source: Instagram]

Alexander Zverev's best performance this season was reaching the final of the Australian Open, where he finished as the runner-up after losing to Jannik Sinner.

After defeating Alexander Zverev, who will Matteo Berrettini face at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters 3R?

Matteo Berrettini during his match against Alexander Zverev at Monte-Carlo Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

After defeating Alexander Zverev in the second round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, Matteo Berrettini will take on either Jiri Lehecka or the 13th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the tournament.

Berrettini began his run at the ATP Masters 1000 clay court event by defeating qualifier Mariano Navone with a score of 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. He then overcame Zverev in the second round to secure his spot in the third round where he will face Musetti or Lehecka.

Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti have previously faced each other twice on the ATP Tour, with each player claiming a victory. Their most recent encounter took place in the semifinals of the 2024 BOSS Open in Stuttgart, where Berrettini emerged victorious with a score of 6-4, 6-0. The former World No.6 then went on to finish as the runner-up after falling to Jack Draper in the final.

On the other hand, Berrettini is yet to compete against Jiri Lehcka on the ATP Tour. The potential third-round showdown between them in Monaco will mark the first time these two players meet on the tour.

