Elina Svitolina recently shared an adorable photo of her daughter Skai, saying that she completed her first-round match at the Women's ASB Classic just before Skai's bedtime.

Svitolina kicked off her 2024 campaign at the Women's ASB Classic against Caroline Wozniacki. The Ukrainian blitzed past Wozniacki comfortably, winning the match in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour and 44 minutes. She will now face Emma Raducanu in the second round.

Svitolina shared a photo on Instagram of daughter Skai watching her mother's post-match interview.

"Finishing my match just before Skai's bedtime," Svitolina wrote.

Skai cheers on her mother after her win. (Credit: Instagram)

Skai is the daughter of the tennis couple, Elina Svitolina and French tennis player Gael Monfils. The two publicly announced that they were in a relationship in 2019 and later got married on July 16, 2021.

The couple announced on May 15, 2022, that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed their daughter Skai on October 15, 2022.

"What a night !!! Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils," Elina Svitolina tweeted.

Monfils also took to his social media and said:

"I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00 am. Elina was strong and brave. I can't thank enough my wife and God for this special moment. Welcome to the world my little princess Skaï."

Elina Svitolina reached the 2023 Wimbledon semi-finals after having a baby

Svitolina celebrates her win against Iga Swiatek.

Eight months after having a baby, Elina Svitolina became a Grand Slam semifinalist for the third time in her career.

Svitolina returned to the tour in April 2023 at the Charleston Open and started finding form slowly. She clinched her 17th title at the Strasbourg Open, which was her first in 21 months.

She carried the form into the French Open and made an impressive run to the quarterfinals. En route, she defeated the likes of Martina Trevisian and Daria Kastakina but was eventually lost to Aryna Sabalenka.

Svitolina continued her impressive run of form at Wimbledon where she reached the semifinals for the second time in her career. She defeated four Grand Slam winners - Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka, and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on her way to the top four. She lost to Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 3-6 to crash out of the competition.