"Justice for Arthur Fils" – Fans slam Hamburg Open for wrongly calling Alexander Zverev 'defending champ' ahead of 2025 campaign

Fans were disappointed with the Hamburg Open as they called Alexander Zverev the 'defending champ' despite his loss to Arthur Fils last year. In a heated final, Fils defeated the home favorite in three sets in 2024.

The ATP 500 event in Hamburg falls in a tricky spot on the calendar, right after the Masters 1000 in Rome and just before the French Open. As a result, several top players often skip it, and this year saw a wave of late withdrawals, including World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, No. 9 Lorenzo Musetti, No. 10 Holger Rune, and No. 12 Tommy Paul.

In a welcome boost for the tournament, home favorite Alexander Zverev, who wasn’t initially expected to participate, accepted a wildcard. After an early exit at the Italian Open, Zverev is looking to get more matches under his belt before the season’s second Grand Slam.

Sharing the good news with a post on X, the Hamburg Open's official account, called Zverev:

"Hometown hero. Defending champ."

Fans were unhappy with the mistake as Fils fought tooth and nail to win the 2024 final 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(1) against Zverev.

"Ummm i know he's from Germany but he's not the defending champ??? Justice for Arthur Fils 😤😤" one fan wrote.

"Fils won last year," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fans slamming the ATP 500 event for their post and pointing out their mistake.

"He is not the defending champion. Fils won last year," one fan wrote.

"We saw fils beat his ass with our own two eyes the fuck are you talking about😭" yet another fan wrote.

Zverev, however, has a great record at the Hamburg Open. He won the event by defeating Laslo Djere in the final in 2023 while finishing runner-up to Fils in 2024.

Hamburg Open 2024 final between Alexander Zverev and Arthur Fils was filled with drama

Alexander Zverev sprays champagne over Arthur Fils at the Hamburg Open 2024 - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev and Arthur Fils played out a dramatic final at the 2024 Hamburg Open. It was marked by a clash over an underarm serve. Zverev, the hometown favorite, was aiming to defend his title but lost the opening set and fought back to take the second set.

At 5-5 in the thrilling deciding set, Fils, facing a break point, attempted a surprise underarm serve that landed out. Though the serve failed, it sparked anger from Zverev, who allegedly accused Fils of showing "no respect." The crowd booed, and the umpire had to step in as tensions rose during the changeover.

Fils, however, held his nerve to win the match by edging out the deciding set and securing his first ATP 500 title. Despite the drama, the mood lightened during the trophy ceremony, with Zverev eventually smiling as he sprayed champagne on the new champion.

