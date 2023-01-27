Karen Khachanov has advised Stefanos Tsitsipas to get in touch with Daniil Medvedev ahead of the Greek's Australian Open final clash with Novak Djokovic on Sunday (January 28).

Khachanov came up short in a second straight Grand Slam semifinal, going down to Tsitsipas in four sets on Friday. In a tightly contested first set, the two players exchanged two breaks of serve before the Greek drew first blood in a tiebreak.

After edging a close second set, Tsitsipas squandered a break of serve in the third before arriving at two match points at 6-4 in the ensuing tiebreak. However, Khachanov reeled off four straight points to extend the contest.

The Russian's fightback proved shortlived, though, as Tsitsipas reasserted his supremacy to reach his first Australian Open final.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, Djokovic saw off first-time Grand Slam semifinalist Tommy Paul to reach a 10th final at Melbourne Park.

The Serb has only lost Grand Slam finals against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Daniil Medvedev. The latter did so at the 2021 US Open, denying Djokovic a calendar year Grand Slam.

In his press conference, Khachanov urged Stefanos Tsitsipas to call up Medvedev for advice on how to beat Djokovic in a Slam final, saying:

"I think Stefanos also beat him, right, one or two times, I don't remember, to be honest with you. If Novak wins, first of all, let's see the match. Obviously in a Grand Slam I think nobody from that generation didn't beat him, except Daniil I think in the US Open final."

He continued:

"Maybe Stefanos has to call to Daniil to ask him what he did that day (smiling). I don't know if that's going to happen, but you can advise him once he comes, yeah (laughter).

Tsitsipas is 0-2 against Djokovic in Grand Slams and has lost the pair's last nine contests across competitions.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic to battle for World No. 1 on Sunday

Tsitsipas (left) and Djokovic will battle in the final on Sunday.

There will be a lot on the line when Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic lock horns in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

While the Greek is looking to make his Grand Slam breakthrough, Djokovic is a win away from joining Rafael Nadal (22) atop the all-time Major leaderboard. If that's not enough, the winner will replace Alcaraz as World No. 1, ending the Spaniard's 20-week reign.

While Djokovic has been No. 1 for a record 373 weeks, Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking to become the 29th different player to do so.

