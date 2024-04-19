"Karma is a cat"; "Seems like Alexander Zverev's regressed back to his old self" - Fans react to German's QF exit at BMW Open 2024

Alexander Zverev's quarterfinal loss to unseeded Cristian Garin at the 2024 BMW Open seemingly delighted a large section of the tennis community.

Zverev looked listless on the clay courts of Munich on Friday (April 19), coughing six break points against Garin in their last-eight clash. The Chilean converted two of them to record a routine 6-4, 6-4 win over the top seed, repeating his upset victory from the 2019 edition of the tournament.

A large part of the tennis community on Reddit was subsequently elated at Alexander Zverev crashing out of the ATP 250 tournament. One fan even inferred that the World No. 5's recent middling form was a consequence of his haughty attitude lately.

"Karma is a cat," they wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, asserted that Zverev had hit a major setback since his Australian Open semifinal defeat to Daniil Medvedev from two-sets-to-love up.

"Zverev has really had a pretty weak year since that semifinal loss he bottled against Meddy. Thought we might have to see him reach his peak form but seems like he’s regressed back to his old self," the fan claimed.

"Wasn't Zverev hailed as a great clay courter?" a fan asked rhetorically.

"Lol love to see this guy lose early in a 250," another fan wrote.

"Seeing Zverev lose makes me feel so warm inside," a fan claimed.

"Zverev's forehand gets exposed so hard in these conditions lol. He can't hit through the court at all," another fan wrote.

"Zverev trying that underarm serve was really the epitome of how powerless his whole game felt today," they wrote.

A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Death, taxes and Zverev taking an early loss in Munich."

Alexander Zverev had an argument with the chair umpire during BMW Open 2024 exit

Alexander Zverev lost in the quarterfinals of the 2024 BMW Open

Alexander Zverev lost his cool midway through the second set of his last-eight match against Cristian Garin in Munich. The German seemingly wanted the match to be delayed as it was drizzling a bit. The chair umpire, however, didn't feel that the weather necessitated a break, which angered the 26-year-old.

Frustrated by the umpire's response, Zverev claimed that he might as well just "tank the next two games".

"At what point are we gonna do something? At what point? Just tell me. Are we not gonna do anything the entire match? Then I’m done," Alexander Zverev said during his rant. "I’m just gonna tank the next two games and I’m done. This is ridiculous. It’s been literally raining."

The World No. 5 has yet to make a final this year since his exploits at the United Cup in January which saw him guide Team Germany to title victory. Since then, he has lost in the semifinals of the Australian Open, the Miami Open, and the Los Cabos Open, while also suffering early exits at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Acapulco Open.

