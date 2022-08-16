"Sadly, we know that the vaccine doesn't prevent the virus from spreading; I hope that he plays" - Karol Sikora on Novak Djokovic's US Open participation 

After the latest development in the COVID-19 guidelines in the United States, there's a great chance that Novak Djokovic will finally be allowed to enter the country and participate in the 2022 US Open. Although the last Grand Slam of the year is merely 13 days away and the Serb has had no match practice since winning Wimbledon, if anyone can win the tournament in such a situation, it's him.

Meanwhile, support for the 35-year-old continues to grow throughout the world. The biggest issue for the majority of fans is that unvaccinated American players can play the event and unvaccinated spectators can attend the matches.

The newest member to show support for the 21-time Grand Slam champion is British physician and oncologist Karol Sikora. According to him, it's Djokovic's choice whether he wants to get the vaccine or not. Sikora suggests that banning players for not getting an inefficient vaccine is "wrong."

"Novak Djokovic made a decision not to get vaccinated - his choice. Sadly, we know that the vaccine doesn't prevent the virus from spreading in any significant way. Banning him, and others, from entering certain countries based on that decision is wrong. I hope that he plays," Sikora tweeted.

A few days prior to Wimbledon, the U.S. government issued new rules and regulations regarding COVID-19, making it mandatory for foreign travelers to show proof of vaccination in order to enter the country. This automatically disqualified Djokovic from the US Open series since he had made it clear he would not get the jab.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), America's public health agency, updated its guidelines with regards to the coronavirus. The agency lifted multiple restrictions and asserted that vaccinated and unvaccinated people should be treated equally since both groups are likely to catch and spread the coronavirus.

This is a positive sign for the World No. 6 and his fans, who have repeatedly called for his inclusion in the US Open, starting on August 29.

Novak Djokovic joins Nadal & Federer in the Laver Cup

The Big 4 will play together for Team Europe for the first time

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup is set to be held in London from September 23-25. Coached by Bjorn Borg, Team Europe will feature the Big 4 — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray — for the first and most likely, the last time. They were later joined by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud.

In a press release, an excited Djokovic termed the occasion "a truly unique moment in the history of the sport."

"I'm really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 arena in September. It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport," Djokovic said.

