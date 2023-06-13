"Karolina Muchova had the same disease as Elena Rybakina at French Open, but she fought back" - Coach Emil Miske

2023 French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova's coach shed light on the injury that plagued her throughout her campaign at Roland Garros.

Muchova had a fairytale run at the French Open this year. She defeated Maria Sakkari, Nadia Podoroska, Irina-Camelia Begu, Elina Avanesyan, Anastasia Pavlyuchekova, and Aryna Sabalenka to set up a clash with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final.

She couldn't, unfortunately, outlast the Pole, who defeated her to win her fourth Grand Slam title and her third Major title on Parisian clay. Muchova fought valiantly but ultimately fell to Swiatek with a scoreline of 2-6, 7-5, 4-6.

Following this, Karolina Muchova's coach Emil Miske spoke with Idnes and revealed that Muchova was suffering from the same physical health issues as Elena Rybakina, who withdrew from the tournament ahead of the fourth round.

"Kaja had the same disease as Rybakina [at the French Open], who withdrew from the tournament, but she fought back and made it to the final, where she played great tennis, really amazing. Her bronchi were caught, some fever. If it wasn't for all the things we did and all the medications she was prescribed," Miske said.

Miske went on to say that despite playing two matches with a burning sensation in her lungs, Karolina Muchova did not back down and remained strong until the end, for which her team hailed her as a "winner."

"She played two matches with a terrible burning sensation in her lungs. We consulted his condition with the doctor, who said she could play, but it would be difficult. We didn't discuss it during the tournament, but we knew it, that's why she's a winner for us," he said.

"Karolina Muchova will not arrive 100% ready for Wimbledon" - Emil Miske

Karolina Muchova pictured at the 2023 French Open - Day Twelve.

Emil Miske then discussed Karolina Muchova's chances at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, stating that while the World No. 16 will not be fully physically fit when she arrives at SW19, they will do their best to devise a plan for her to be in the best possible condition.

"It scares me a little bit because we have a great job to do. It is already clear that she will not arrive 100% ready for Wimbledon, but we will try to work out a plan so that she arrives in the best possible condition," Miske said.

"First of all, you have to be fit, you have to heal and get physically in order. It's the only thing we're interested in right now," he added.

The veteran coach then mentioned Karolina Muchova's strong willpower and determination, as well as her high level of ambition. He went on to say that whenever the Czech fell, she always got up, and for this quality, he and the other members of her entourage respect her and do everything they can for her.

"She has great willpower, she's extremely ambitious, she doesn't give up. Who else would continue playing tennis after everything that has happened to her," Miske said.

"How many times you have had to forgo a tournament or lost because of an injury. She always fell, but then she got up. And for that incredible quality, we all respect her and try to do as much as we can for her," he added.

