“Keep Felix's name out of your f*%king mouth” – Tennis fans terrified of Nick Kyrgios jinx as the Australian questions Felix Auger-Aliassime’s durability at Paris Masters

Tennis fans are unhappy with Nick Kyrgios’ latest comments questioning Felix Auger-Aliassime’s durability at the Paris Masters.

Felix-Auger Aliassime, who has overall witnessed a stellar 2022 season, had a breakthrough earlier this year, winning his maiden ATP title at the Rotterdam Open. The 22-year-old then had numerous significant results, but his latest form has been unmatched against any of his previous runs.

Auger-Aliassime rose from the ashes at the 2022 Laver Cup, where he represented Team World and scored an outstanding win against Novak Djokovic. The 22-year-old, who is competing at the Paris Masters, is currently on a 15-match winning streak, which he has held since the commencement of the Firenze Open. He has collected a hat-trick of titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel.

At the Paris Masters, the rising star is through to the quarterfinals with victories against Mikael Ymer and Gilles Simon and will face American Frances Tiafoe for a spot in the semifinals. Notably, Auger-Aliassime’s run thus far has earned him a new career-high of World No. 6 in the live rankings as well as a debut at the 2022 ATP Finals.

His success has expectedly caught the eye of tennis players and fans alike. However, tennis fans were not too pleased when Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, who ended his 2022 season at the Japan Open by pulling out of the quarterfinals, recently mentioned Felix Auger-Aliassime’s win streak and many requested the Australian not to jinx the 22-year-old.

"When is FAA gonna lose," Nick Kyrgios wondered with a laughing emoji.

"Don’t jinx it Kygs. I don’t want FAA and lose in the same sentence. LET’S GOOOO!!" one fan said.

Many other fans boldly stated that Felix Auger-Aliassime's streak would very likely continue and the youngster would remain unbeaten in 2022.

"Never going to lose the rest of the season let's go felix," one hopeful fan said.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Nick Kyrgios is yet to register a win against Felix Auger-Aliassime

Nick Kyrgios retired against Felix Aguer-Aliassime in the third round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios hasn’t had luck against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Australian and the Canadian have faced each other twice before at the Queen’s Club Championships in 2019 and at Wimbledon in 2021.

While Auger-Aliassime managed to score a clean victory against the 27-year-old at the Queen’s Club Championships, 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 7-5, their Wimbledon fixture was cut short after Kyrgios suffered an abdominal injury and had to retire, having won the first set 6-2 and lost the second set 1-6.

