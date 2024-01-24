"Keep up that humility" - Paula Badosa's ex-boyfriend sympathizes with Carlos Alcaraz after Australian Open QF exit to Alexander Zverev

Paula Badosa’s ex-boyfriend Juan Betancourt had words of motivation for Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard crashed out of the 2024 Australian Open.

On Wednesday, January 24, Alcaraz lost to Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal at the Rod Laver Arena. It took Zverev three hours and five minutes to beat his Spanish opponent 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4.

Following that, Alcaraz took to Instagram to pen down an emotional note, acknowledging the support he has got.

"I’m sad to say goodbye after the defeat, but very grateful for the support these weeks. See you soon Australia," Alcaraz, who became the youngest World No.1 in 2022, wrote.

Replying to Alcaraz, Juan Betancourt heaped praises on his countryman for being humble and backed him to scale greater heights in his career.

"You are a phenomenon, Charlie. Keep up with that humility that characterizes you and you will continue to achieve everything you set your mind for! A hug bug!" Betancourt wrote in the comment section.

Juan Betancourt's comment under Carlos Alcaraz's post

After parting ways with Betancourt, Paula Badosa is currently in a relationship with Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas, who failed to go beyond the fourth round at Melbourne Park after losing to Taylor Fritz in four sets.

"It's a great honor to play against Carlos Alcaraz" - Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Alexander Zverev

After winning the first two sets against Alcaraz without having to break a sweat, Zverev took a 5-2 lead in the third and had a golden opportunity to close the match out in straight sets. However, Alcaraz earned a break to force the set into a tie-breaker when he dominated.

In the fourth set, at 4-4, Zverev earned a break to make sure that the match did not go into the deciding fifth set. After the match, Zverev said that he was honoured to lock horns with a player of Alcaraz’s class and caliber.

"I am playing against one of the best players in the world. Especially over the last 2 years, he has been No. 1 or No. 2. He has won 2 Grand Slams. When you are up 6-1, 6-3, 5-2 you start thinking. We are all human. It is a great honor to play against guys like him," Zverev said during his on-court interview.

Carlos Alcaraz pulled off 39 winners, 11 more than Zverev, but was let down by the 45 unforced errors that he made.

Zverev will next be up against third seed Daniil Medvedev, who earlier defeated Hubert Hurkacz in a thrilling five-setter that went on for three hours and 59 minutes.