Naomi Osaka offered her perspective on the ongoing feud between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The Japanese was questioned about the dispute during a press conference following her first-round victory against Clara Burel at the ongoing Italian Open.

The match between Osaka and Burel in Rome featured two contrasting sets. The first set was a tight affair, with the former WTA World No. 1 asserting her superiority in the tiebreak to clinch it 7-6(2). The second set, though, was completely one-sided as Burel ran out of steam and Osaka capitalized on the Frenchwoman's mistakes to win it 6-1.

Following the conclusion of the post-match on-court formalities, Osaka attended a press conference, where she was asked if she had been following the feud between Lamar and Drake. She was also asked if she had taken a stance on either side of the conflict.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion said she was a "pacifist", but went on to hail Lamar for "Not Like Us", a song the rapper released on Saturday, May 4. In the song, the 17-time Grammy Award winner takes direct shots at Drake, following up on his last diss track aimed at the Canadian, "Meet the Grahams".

"You know, I'm a pacifist. I'm a neutral party. However, Kendrick dropped some heat that last song. That last song is amazing, and I played it walking onto the court. Currently I think Kendrick's doing a good job," Osaka said.

The Japanese also mentioned that she wouldn't be bothered if the conflict continued, as it would result in more songs from Lamar. Following the release of "Not Like Us", Drake attempted to calm things down by releasing a track of his own; "The Heart Part 6". Lamar is yet to respond to the track.

"Okay, but technically, though, Kendrick dropped that song, then Drake dropped 'The Heart Part 6', so technically Kendrick could drop another two if he wanted to. Me being a Kendrick fan, it haven't gotten this many Kendrick songs in a very long time. If he wants to keep dropping...," Osaka added.

Naomi Osaka set for Marta Kostyuk test in the second round of the Italian Open

Naomi Osaka in action against Clara Burel at the 2024 Italian Open

The next challenge for Osaka at the Italian Open is No. 19 seed Marta Kostyuk. The Ukrainian, having received a first-round bye, will start her campaign in Rome against the Japanese.

Osaka and Kostyuk have faced each other just once on the WTA Tour. They met in the Round of 32 at the 2020 US Open. On that occasion, it was Osaka who came out on top after a grueling three-set encounter.

The Japanese would eventually go on to win the US Open title that year, marking her second triumph at the Major. It was also her third overall Grand Slam title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback