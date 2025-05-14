"Kept Casper Ruud & Jaume Munar this late" - CoCo Vandeweghe slams Italian Open over 'disgraceful' scheduling disaster

CoCo Vandeweghe lambasted the 2025 Italian Open over the event's much-delayed decision to postpone the men's singles fourth-round match between Casper Ruud and Jaume Munar on Tuesday, May 13. Both the players were made to wait at the Foro Italico late into the night before they were told that their match had been postponed to Wednesday.

All the other men's singles fourth-round matches took place on Tuesday, even though some of them were marred by rain delays. This ultimately led to organizers postponing Ruud and Munar's match to a 2 PM (local time in Rome) start on Wednesday at the Foro Italico's Grand Stand Arena.

Speaking on a Tennis Channel broadcast of the event, former WTA No. 9 CoCo Vandeweghe opined that organizers should have shifted the match to another court on Tuesday itself and stuck to the original schedule.

"No (the match shouldn't have been postponed). It should have been decided to not only to get it to a different court, but also, to keep these men on schedule," Vandeweghe said. (from 0:14)

The 33-year-old went on to blatantly criticize the 2025 Italian Open for making Casper Ruud and Jaume Munar wait on-site until the late hours of Tuesday before announcing their decision.

"That's what we talked about at the start, and the fact that they kept these men this late, this long, it is absolutely disgraceful," she added.

Ruud is the favorite on paper to progress to the quarterfinals. The Norwegian is in stellar form and is looking to add to his Madrid Open triumph earlier this month.

Casper Ruud looking to win ninth successive match in Italian Open 4R; Norwegian has comfortable lead over Jaume Munar in pair's ATP Tour-level head-to-head

Casper Ruud (Source: Getty)

Casper Ruud came into the 2025 Italian Open after winning this year's Madrid Open after emerging victorious against Jack Draper in the final. The three-time Major finalist's success in the Spanish capital marked his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title triumph.

The Norwegian is currently on an eight-match winning streak, and he would be keen on extending it in Rome. Ruud and Munar have clashed on five previous occasions on the ATP Tour, and four of them have gone the ATP No. 7's way. Munar's sole win over Ruud came in the Round of 32 in Tokyo back in 2022.

Whoever ultimately comes out on top in the battle between the Norwegian and the Spaniard will go on to face reigning World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

