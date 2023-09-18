"Kids these days" - Andy Murray shares hilarious clip of him flipping the bird at Jack Draper, annoyed by his Davis Cup win celebration

Andy Murray and Jack Draper did not see eye to eye when it came to celebrating their Davis Cup Group Stage win, as per the veteran’s latest video.

Murray and Draper were a part of Great Britain’s squad for the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage. On Sunday, September 17, the team faced off against France in the final tie, with both countries competing for a spot in the final 8.

Dan Evans started off strong in front of the home crowd in Manchester. He secured the first win of the day against French teenager Arthur Fils (3-6, 6-3, 6-4). Ugo Humbert, meanwhile, defeated Brit Cameron Norrie 6-7(5), 3-6, 7-5, in the second match.

It was thus down to the final doubles rubber. Evans and Neal Skupski took the court against Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in a nail-biter which concluded in the Brits’ favor in the deciding tiebreak (1-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(6)). Evans and Skupski even saved four match points in the process.

With the win, Great Britain booked their spot in the final 8 of the 2023 Davis Cup.

Ecstatic about the result earned in front of the home crowd, the whole team celebrated on their way back home. Andy Murray gave a glimpse of their celebration in a hilarious clip.

Jack Draper was seen serenading him with his rendition of the 1988 song ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ by The Proclaimers. The 21-year-old was also sipping Victoria Malaga beer, acknowledging their advancement to the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. Andy Murray, however, seemed unimpressed in the video and also hilariously flipped the bird at Draper.

“Kids these days. Three and half hours of this on the way home….. @jackdraper,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Andy Murray and Jack Draper scored wins for Great Britain during the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage

Great Britain at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage in Manchester

Great Britain was drawn against Switzerland, Australia and France in Group B of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals.

The team’s first tie was against Australia on September 13. Jack Draper kicked off their campaign with a thrilling 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-6(4) victory against Thanasi Kokkinakis. Dan Evans then defeated Alex de Minaur, while the Australian pair of Max Purcell and Mattew Ebden got the better of Evans and Skupski.

Great Britain faced Switzerland next. Andy Murray inaugurated the tie with a 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4 win against Leaondro Riedi. Stan Wawrinka outclassed Cameron Norrie in the second match. Evans and Skupski, however, bounced back with a doubles win against Dominic Stricker and Wawrinka to seal the deal.

Following their victory over France, the squad will now look to repeat their 2015 glory, having booked a spot in the final 8 event set to take place in Malaga from November 21-26. The other seven countries to have qualified are Australia, Italy, Canada, Serbia, Czech Republic, Netherlands and Finland.