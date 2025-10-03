"Kids cannot live daddy's life" - Novak Djokovic gets honest about son Stefan wanting to accompany him to Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic made an honest admission about the absence of son Stefan at the 2025 Shanghai Masters. The Serb revealed that his son was quite insistent on traveling with him to the ATP Masters 1000 event. However, he later firmly stated that his kids cannot expect to live his life because of their academic responsibilities.

At a pre-tournament press conference ahead of his campaign in Shanghai, the former No. 1 was asked about what his kids, son Stefan and daughter Tara, think about his participation at events these days. In response, the 24-time Major champion said:

"Yeah, well my son, he plays tennis more and so he follows what's going on. He was really insisting on traveling with me to China. He wants to travel with me everywhere, but he has to do school, and it's not that simple. But he's really in love with tennis and the sport."

Going on to talk about the inspiration he draws from the presence of his kids and wife Jelena at tournaments, Novak Djokovic added:

"Yeah, my kids and my wife are, you know, my biggest supporters, and obviously when they are in the stadium you've seen them how they support, how passionately they care about and play with me every single point. So, of course, me seeing them on the stands, you know, it's even more inspirational. I love to have them."

However, he also highlighted the importance of school for his kids, concluding:

"But at the same time, you know, the kids cannot live daddy's life, they have to live their own life."

Novak Djokovic to get Shanghai Masters underway with 2R clash against Marin Cilic

Novak Djokovic (left) and Marin Cilic (right) posing with the men's singles champion and runner-up trophies respectively at the 2022 Tel Aviv Watergen Open (Source: Getty)

Former World No. 3 and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic awaits Novak Djokovic in the Serb's first match at this year's Shanghai Masters. The Croatian began his Shanghai campaign in the first round against Nikoloz Basilashvili, winning the contest 6-3, 7-6(5) against the Georgian.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, the No. 4 seed at the tournament, received a first-round bye. The four-time champion in Shanghai, who finished as the runner-up last year to Jannik Sinner, is likely to be quite confident heading into the clash against his Balkan rival.

The Serb leads the head-to-head against the Croat 19-2. Their most recent meeting came three years ago in the final of the 2022 Tel Aviv Watergen Open, which the former No. 1 won 6-3, 6-4.

