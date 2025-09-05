Kim Clijsters overcome by emotions as Lionel Messi gets wholesome tribute from Argentina fans in final home match of career

Kim Clijsters admired the moment when Lionel Messi received tribute from Argentine fans, who chanted his name in honor of their captain at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Messi turned emotional during Argentina's match against Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers, his last home match before the marquee event next year.

Kim Clijsters, the former Belgian tennis player who was ranked No. 1 for 20 weeks, retired from professional tennis in 2022 but never dissociated herself from the sport. She has appeared on the Tennis Channel and has also contributed to the growth of pickleball. The three-time US Open champion has been tuning in to the final Grand Slam of the year, but a recent moment from a different sporting arena caught her attention.

Lionel Messi played his final home match at Estadio Monumental, going up against Venezuela and scoring two goals in his team's victory over the opponents. After the match, the eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner was visibly emotional as the entire stadium chanted his name and paid a tribute to their 'captain'.

Sharing TNT Sports' official picture, showcasing the passionate crowd that had gathered for the spectacle and a teary-eyed Messi, on her Instagram story, touched by the moment captured on camera, she wrote:

"I know its @usopen time but what a moment in sports this is.. @lionelmessi," her caption read.

Clijsters reacts to Messi receiving honor | Instagram - @clijsterskim

Clijsters amassed two Major doubles and three Tour Finals titles in her career that spanned over two decades.

Kim Clijsters wished for a mother to win this year's US Open title

Kim Clijsters at the Robert Prange - Tennis Archive - (Source: Getty)

Kim Clijsters had forged a successful career and posed as one of the biggest rivals of the legendary Serena and Venus Williams. She won the 2011 Australian Open title after giving birth to her child in 2008. Ahead of this year's US Open edition, she wished for Naomi Osaka to claim the title and replicate what Clijsters achieved in her career, winning a Grand Slam after giving birth.

"I going to maybe go something different than what I think I've heard everybody else say. I'm going to go, Naomi Osaka. Yeah, for the title. Maybe I'm ready for another mom to win. But I, yeah, I believe she has, she's playing so much better and she's doing well, and so I think on the women's side, Naomi is going to win and on the men's side, I'm going to go with Sinner."

Osaka has had a stellar run in Flushing Meadows this year, reaching the semi-finals for the first time since her previous title win five years ago.

