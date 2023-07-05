"King Roger comes back to his kingdom!" - Boris Becker reacts to Roger Federer being honored at Wimbledon 2023

Roger Federer was commemorated in a special ceremony celebrating the record eight-time champion's journey on their courts by Wimbledon on Tuesday (July 4).

Boris Becker took to Instagram to share a few pictures and a video clip from the ceremony and highlighted the return of the 21-time Grand Slam champion to the prestigious tournament. He posted a short clip of the former World No. 1 receiving a standing ovation from the crowd as he arrived on Center Court.

"Wow... King Roger comes back to his kingdom!" wrote Becker on Instagram.

The Swiss maestro was welcomed to the Royal box by the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who had graced the box just before his arrival. Becker shared a picture in which Kate Middleton can be seen clapping while the tennis legend is waving to an enthusiastic crowd.

Becker alluded to the 41-year-old being tennis royalty and wrote:

"A princess and a King."

Federer looked dapper in a beige suit with a Breton striped shirt as he attended the ceremony with his wife Mirka. A video encapsulating his illustrious career spanning over two decades was played on Center Court, which included tributes from his peers.

The Swiss continued his stay after the ceremony to attend a couple of matches on the second day of the Championships.

It's amazing to have Roger Federer here supporting the event: Andy Murray

Princess of Wales,Kate Middleton(left), Roger Federer(center) and Mirka Federer(right) at the 2023 Wimbledon

After the special ceremony, Roger Federer attended the opening round of Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign against compatriot Ryan Peniston on Center Court.

The two-time Wimbledon champion appeared to be in his element on grass as he sailed past his opponent, 6-3, 6-0, 6-1, dispelling all doubt regarding his physical fitness.

#BBCTennis #Wimbledon Find someone who looks at you the way Andy Murray looks at Roger Federer 🥺 Find someone who looks at you the way Andy Murray looks at Roger Federer 🥺🎾#BBCTennis #Wimbledon https://t.co/nnakY7oSiD

In his post-match on-court interview, Murray expressed his appreciation for the 21-time Grand Slam champion's support for the event and took a friendly dig at him for not being on his side the last time he played.

“It’s amazing to have Roger here supporting the event. The last time I was on this court and he was watching was during the Olympics, and he sat in Stan Marenka’s box and was supporting me," Murray said.

"But no, it’s amazing. And yeah, hope you’re doing well, Roger and Mirka and your parents as well. Roger, you approve of today’s performance?” Murray asked as Federer nodded in approval.

Federer later took to Instagram to praise Murray and wish him luck for the tournament.

