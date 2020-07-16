Lack of love for Novak Djokovic is because of his own contradictions: Timea Bacsinszky

Novak Djokovic cannot seem to catch a break lately. Whatever the World No. 1 has done over the past few months, has attracted criticism - from making anti-vaxxer comments and organizing a disastrous exhibition tournament, to recently being spotted with an infamous pseudo-scientist.

The brickbats have flown in from players and fans alike, and the latest to heap scorn on Novak Djokovic is WTA star Timea Bacsinszky.

The Swiss blasted Djokovic for "not setting a good example", and claimed that WTA players have been much more responsible than the ATP ones during the pandemic.

Bacsinszky also pointed out that the "lack of love" Djokovic is often said to receive from fans - especially compared to his fellow greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - is of his own doing.

Novak Djokovic contradicted himself: Bacsinszky

Timea Bacsinszky is the latest player to criticize Novak Djokovic

Earlier in June, Novak Djokovic had expressed concerns over the "extreme" restrictions imposed by the US Open organizers amid the COVID-19 crisis. The 17-time Slam champion had hinted he might give the New York Major a miss, while also relaying doubts about the resumption of the tour in general.

But just a few days after this statement, Novak Djokovic organized his own Adria Tour exhibition tournament with no restrictions on fans or players. Things at the event went south quite quickly, with several players and staff members - including Novak Djokovic, his wife Jelena and coach Goran Ivanisevic - testing positive for COVID-19.

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena had both tested positive for COVID-19

Timea Bacsinszky pointed out this inconsistency in Djokovic's actions and slammed the World No. 1 for contradicting himself.

Advertisement

"Novak Djokovic has, one day, reservations about the resumption of the circuit. Then he organizes an exhibition with a full stadium and additional activities," Bacsinszky said.

The former World No. 9 used this inconsistency of position to explain Novak Djokovic's relative lack of popularity in the tennis community.

Like any other sporting great, Djokovic has a set of dedicated fans - especially in his own country. But that fanbase is smaller in size than that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, despite the fact that the Serb is ahead of them both in the rankings.

Novak Djokovic's heart-throwing celebration

Novak Djokovic had developed a reputation of being the "unloved legend" among tennis fans, and Timea Bacsinsky has her own view on why that is the case.

"I have the impression that the lack of love he (Djokovic) suffers comes from the fact that people perceive his contradictions."

WTA players are more careful than Novak Djokovic & Co: Bacsinszky

Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour was a total disaster

Over the course of the pandemic, the ATP has suffered considerable damage to its reputation owing to the conduct of some of its biggest stars.

While Novak Djokovic was widely criticized for the Adria Tour chaos, Alexander Zverev was not spared either once he was found to have broken his promise to self-isolate. Austrian ace Dominic Thiem also received his fair share of criticism for continuously travelling to different countries despite being in contact with the Adria Tour contagion in Belgrade.

All this while, however, the actions of WTA and its players have been exemplary. Timea Bacsinszky praised her colleagues for respecting the guidelines, and congratulated them for their conduct during the pandemic.

"I think we (WTA players) are more responsible (than the men)," Bacsinszky said.

Bacsinszky condemned the ATP superstars who spent nights dancing and partying at nightclubs in Belgrade and Zadar, while pointing out how the women have been more disciplined.

"The boys go out more, they are more likely to be seen in night clubs than girls."

Bacsinszky then reiterated that the WTA stars would never be so irresponsible, and added that she was proud of the circuit she represents.

"One thing is certain, tennis could not afford a worse incident and I am proud to see that the women's circuit, on the contrary, behaved in a very responsible way," the Swiss said.