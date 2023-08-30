“Last year was not easy for me, there was a lot of attention on me as a person” - Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina has stated that her Wimbledon Championships win last year put extra attention and pressure on her heading into the US Open, which led to her early exit from the tournament.

Rybakina became the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam when she beat Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon final to clinch the title in 2022. In doing so, she also became the youngest woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since Petra Kvitova (21 years old) in 2011.

Hot on the heels of her maiden Major win, Rybakina struggled to translate her form to the North American hardcourt swing. She struggled to make deep runs at the Silicon Valley Classic and Canadian Open, with a quarterfinal exit at the Cincinnati Open being a notable result.

At the season's final Grand Slam, French qualifier Clara Burel stunned her by defeating her in straight sets in the opening round.

Recalling her performances on the WTA tour following her Wimbledon triumph leading up to a shock US Open exit, Rybakina stated that she failed to deal with added pressure and expectations heading into New York.

She further stated that she is better placed this year and is in a confident mood to make her mark at the year-ending hardcourt Major.

"Last year was not easy for me. There was a lot of attention on me as a person. New things were happening around me. I needed to understand all this and I didn’t have a good preparation for the US Open. This time I feel more experienced, I know what is expected of me. It’s much easier so that gives me a good and positive feeling," she said in an interview with RedBull.

Elena Rybakina defeats Marta Kostyuk, enters 2023 US Open 2R

Elena Rybakina in action at the 2023 US Open.

A year since making a shock opening-round exit at the US Open, Elena Rybakina took on Marta Kostyuk in the first round in New York on Monday, August 28.

The Kazakhstan player is a well-known baseliner, having made her booming serve weapon in her armory. She leads the women’s tour on aces count, having registered 396 in 2023 alone.

However, Rybakina didn't have to bring out her aces against Kostyuk as she prevailed with a 6-2, 6-1 scoreline, hitting just four aces along the way.

With the 24-year-old looking to make the second week of the US Open for the first time, she will next face Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic, who came from behind to defeat Panna Udvardy in her first-round contest.