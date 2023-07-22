Lausanne 2023: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Ladies Open

The 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne is one of five tournaments taking place across the ATP and WTA tours this week. It will be held from July 24-30.

Defending champion Petra Martic is missing in action, as is home favorite Belinda Bencic. While the Swiss usually makes it a point to participate in her native country's event, an injury is forcing her to skip it this time. 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin also withdrew from the tournament.

With most of the top players not competing here, this gives an opportunity for others to rise to the occasion. The draw features a mix of veterans and fresh talent raring to go.

On that note, here's all the relevant information regarding the tournament:

What is the Ladies Open in Lausanne?

Since becoming a part of the WTA Tour in 1968, it has bounced around various locations in Switzerland, including Geneva and Gstaad. The tournament wasn't held for two decades from 1995 to 2015.

It became a part of the women's circuit once again in 2016 and has been held in Lausanne since then. Chris Evert and Manuela Maleeva hold the joint record for most titles at the venue with three. The tournament is currently classfied as a WTA 250 event and features a 32-player draw in singles.

Venue

The Ladies Open will be held on the outdoor claycourts of Tennis Club Stade-Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Players

Irina-Camelia Begu is the top seed at the 2023 Ladies Open.

Irina-Camelia Begu leads the field at the 2023 Ladies Open. Ranked as high as No. 22 in the past, she's quite at home on clay, having won a couple of titles on the surface. Elisabetta Cocciaretto is the second seed. She reached the third round of the French Open and Wimbledon for the first time this year.

The Italian will be looking to continue her good run of form in Lausanne as well. Ana Bogdan and Lucia Bronzetti are seeded third and fourth respectively. Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva is also in the fray. The 16-year old took the world by storm during her recent runs at the Majors.

Andreeva will be aiming to make another statement with a deep run here. Alize Cornet, Emma Navarro and Celine Naef are some of the other notable names in contention this week.

Schedule

The main draw action will begin on Monday, July 24. The initial rounds go on until Thursday. The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday respectively. The singles final will take place on Sunday, July 30 at 1 pm local time followed by the doubles final.

The tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Ladies Open is $259,303. The winner will bag a cash prize of $34,228, coupled with 280 ranking points. Here's a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $34,228 280 Runner-up $20,226 180 Semifinalist $11,275 110 Quarterfinalist $6,418 60 Second round $3,920 30 First round $2,804 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Australia and UK can watch the Ladies Open live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can catch all the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: Viewers across the country can watch the matches on beIN Sports.