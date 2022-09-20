Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic arrives in London for Roger Federer's farewell tournament

Roger Federer's farewell tournament at the 2022 Laver Cup is to take place over the next few days to much fanfare, where he will be joined by some of the biggest names in the sport. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are all set to join him in Team Europe for the team competition, alongside Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Team World, meanwhile, boasts the likes of Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who are set to feature alongside Alex de Minaur, Jack Sock and Diego Schwartzman. The legendary John McEnroe will captain the world team, while Bjorn Borg is the designated captain for the European contingent.

With Federer, Borg and Tsitsipas already in London for the event, where they played out a practice session on Monday to kickstart their team's title defense, Djokovic has also arrived now to join his teammates.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has only one previous appearance at the competition, in 2018. Since then, he has had to skip the last two editions of 2019 and 2021 due to his busy schedule.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have played one doubles match at the Laver Cup previously

Djokovic and Federer lost their doubles rubber at the 2018 Laver Cup

Appearing in 2018, Novak Djokovic played two matches -- one singles rubber and one doubles rubber. Facing off against Kevin Anderson, the Serb lost in three sets. He then partnered with Federer himself for the doubles encounter, taking on Anderson and Jack Sock.

Unfortunately, the duo ended up on the losing side, going down fighting in three sets. The 35-year-old will be eager to set the record straight and gain his first points at the tournament this time around.

Plus de 2 mois après sa dernière apparition et un 21e titre du Grand Chelem décroché à Wimbledon, le Serbe fait son retour sur le circuit ce week-end. Novak Djokovic est bien arrivé à Londres !Plus de 2 mois après sa dernière apparition et un 21e titre du Grand Chelem décroché à Wimbledon, le Serbe fait son retour sur le circuit ce week-end. Novak Djokovic est bien arrivé à Londres !Plus de 2 mois après sa dernière apparition et un 21e titre du Grand Chelem décroché à Wimbledon, le Serbe fait son retour sur le circuit ce week-end. 🔥🇷🇸 https://t.co/Rzp5zgkX1v

The Swiss, meanwhile, has an enviable record at the Laver Cup, playing six singles matches and winning all of them. He has appeared in all four editions of the competition previously, winning the most singles points (18) and the most overall points (18). In doubles, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has played five matches, winning two and losing three.

The 41-year-old also sits at the top of the list of players who have won most matches in a single edition -- winning three clashes in 2017. He is tied with Andrey Rublev, who also won three matches at the 2021 edition.

However, the former World No. 1 sits alone at the top when it comes to winning the most points in a single tournament, winning seven points for Team Europe on his own during his 2017 rampage.

