Laver Cup 2022: Players, format, venue, prize money and current champions

The Laver Cup has quickly gone on to become one of the most awaited events on the tennis calendar. The tournament holds even more significance for fans this time, as Roger Federer will bid farewell to the sport following the conclusion of this year's edition.

The Swiss maestro announced his retirement last week, sending the world into a tizzy. To say that Federer has transcended the sport would be an understatement. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has given it his all for more than two decades and his presence on the tour will be sorely missed.

Over the years, the Laver Cup has produced plenty of memorable moments and it won't be any different this time around. While Federer's last hurrah will dominate the headlines, there are plenty of other high-profile names participating in the event as well.

Here's a more detailed look at all the relevant information regarding the 2022 Laver Cup:

Laver Cup 2022: Players and Format

Players are divided into two teams based on geographical location, and the tournament essentially boils down to Europe against the rest of the world. For this year's edition, Team Europe will be represented by Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Matteo Berrettini is on standby as an alternate, while the team will be captained by Bjorn Borg with Thomas Enqvist serving as the vice-captain.

Team World consists of Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, and Jack Sock, while Tommy Paul has been picked as an alternate.

John Isner was originally a part of the squad as well, but was replaced by Tiafoe after sustaining an injury during the US Open. John McEnroe will be captaining Team World, with his brother Patrick being the vice-captain.

12 matches are to be played over three days, consisting of nine singles and three doubles ties. All matches will be played in a best-of-three format, with the third set being a 10-point match tie-breaker. Each player must play at least one singles match during the first couple of days.

Each match is worth one point on the first day, two points on the second day and three points on the final day. The first team to score 13 points will win the tournament. If there's a tie on the last day after the conclusion of all 12 matches, an additional deciding doubles tie will be played.

Venue

The tournament venue alternates between Europe and the rest of the world. This year's Laver Cup will be held at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Prize Money

Each member of the winning team receives $250,000 in prize money.

Current champions

Team Europe defeated Team World by a score of 14-1 to win the Laver Cup last year. Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini, and Casper Ruud were part of the winning team.

The Europeans have won all four editions of the tournament so far.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Europe and Canada can watch the Laver Cup live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Europe (Except France): All matches will be telecast on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TVA Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

