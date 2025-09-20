Laver Cup 2025: 5 best moments from Day 1 ft. Andre Agassi's enthusiastic debut as coach, Joao Fonseca's historic win

Day 1 (Friday, September 19) of the Laver Cup 2025 wrapped up with Team Europe winning three of the four matches against Team World. Casper Ruud and Jakub Mensik won their singles matches to put the Europeans in the lead.

Joao Fonseca's crucial win put Team World on the scoreboard. However, Carlos Alcaraz and Jakub Mensik won the doubles match against Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen to put Team Europe firmly in control heading into the second day.

Aside from the thoroughly entertaining tennis matches throughout the day, there were plenty of other memorable moments sprinkled in. Here's a look at five moments that stood out on Day 1 of the Laver Cup 2025:

#1. Andre Agassi is the perfect hype man for Team World as their coach

Andre Agassi reveled in his new gig as the coach of Team World. After compatriot John McEnroe stepped down last year, he was roped in to lead the team. He has taken the youngsters of his team under his wing. His astute coaching advice along with unbridled energy was one of the highlights of the day.

Whether jumping to high-five Reilly Opelka, or keeping Joao Fonseca spirits up by singing a song, Agassi went all in when it came to ensuring everyone was having a good time. While the results of the first day didn't go their way, he will be eager to evaluate his team's performances and look for areas to improve upon heading into the second day.

#2. Rod Laver receives a standing ovation from the players and crowd

Rod Laver (middle) at the Laver Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Rod Laver is a legend of the sport, and remains the only man in the Open Era to have won all four Majors in a single year. Despite retiring decades ago, the 87-year-old's love for tennis hasn't faded in the slightest. He's a regular fixture at the biggest tournaments on the circuit.

With the Laver Cup being named in his honor, there was no way he was skipping it barring unforeseen circumstances. When Laver walked in to open the proceedings on the first day, he received a roaring applause from the spectators and players alike. Everyone was on their feet for him, and it was a sight to witness a legend of the previous era being revered to this day.

#3. Joao Fonseca becomes the first teenager to win a match at the Laver Cup

At 20 years and 18 days, Jakub Mensik became the youngest player to win a match at the Laver Cup when he beat Alex Michelsen on the first day of this year's edition. However, his record barely lasted for a couple of hours.

Joao Fonseca took to the court after Mensik's match, and beat Flavio Cobolli in straight sets to record Team World's first win of the day. He became the youngest player to win a match in the history of the tournament, and the first teenager to do so as well.

#4. Flavio Cobolli tries to use Roger Federer's presence as encouragement

Flavio Cobolli at the Laver Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

With Team Europe winning the first two matches of the day, Flavio Cobolli was under pressure to maintain that streak. However, Joao Fonseca was bossing him around right from the start.

Cobolli lost the opening set, and when he sat down during a changeover in the second set, he tried to use Roger Federer's presence as motivation. The Swiss ace was in the stands soaking up all the action. The Italian told his team captain, Yannick Noah, that he can't lose with Federer rooting for him and his team.

"I can't lose with Roger cheering for me," Cobolli said.

Unfortunately, Federer's support wasn't enough for Cobolli to get over the finish line, ultimately losing to Fonseca in straight sets. Luckily for him, the Europeans got back on track by winning the final match of the day to compensate for his loss.

#5. Casper Ruud dishes on some behind the scenes action

In the days leading up to the Laver Cup, players unwinded in different ways, including a session of golf. Casper Ruud partnered Roger Federer for the same, and they were up against Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Following his win over Reilly Opelka, Ruud spilled the beans on how their game of golf unfolded. Federer and him staged a comeback to beat their opponents, despite some stunning shotmaking from Alcaraz.

"Roger and I, we won. So we were one down early. Carlos made a birdie out of nowhere and sunk a chip from, like, 50 yards. Then, you know, Roger and I looked at each other and just went, You know, when you're good, you're good I guess, you can bring it anywhere. We got one back, and then Roger clinched the match on the last hole. He made us win, so that was a really good moment," Ruud said.

Unlike their golf game, Ruud didn't need any help in beating Opelka, getting the job done in straight sets. Since he competed in the first match of the day, his win set the tone for the remainder of the session. He will be in action on Day 2 of the Laver Cup as well, albeit in doubles.

