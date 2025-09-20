Laver Cup 2025 Day 2: Singles & doubles predictions ft. Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur

The 2025 edition of the Laver Cup kicked off in San Francisco in fine fashion on Friday (September 19) as Team Europe mounted a 3-1 lead over Team World. Carlos Alcaraz, Jakub Mensik, and Casper Ruud were instrumental in the five-time champions' superiority on Day 1, and now their rivals arrive on Day 2 with a chip on their shoulder.

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev will play his first match at the three-day competition on Saturday against Alex de Minaur, against whom he boasts a positive head-to-head record of 8-2. World No. 11 Holger Rune, meanwhile, will pull double duty on Day 2 as he is scheduled to face Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and then team up with Casper Ruud in a marquee doubles match.

The highlight of the second day of the 2025 Laver Cup will be Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz's rematch from last year's title-deciding clash, which went the Spaniard's way. Without further ado, let's take a look at how the Day 2 of the 2025 Laver Cup will likely transpire.

#1 Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur

Alexander Zverev hits a forehand at Laver Cup 2024 | Image Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev is a Laver Cup veteran at this point, having played at the exhibition tournament on five previous occasions. The German, who has endured a tough outing on the ATP Tour this year, will be eager to earn two points for Team Europe on Day 2.

Alex de Minaur doesn't nearly have his higher-ranked opponent's experience at the competition with only one appearance to his name (2022). For what it's worth, though, the Aussie is the more in-form player of the two at the moment, and might even beat the 28-year-old despite his losing record in their rivalry.

Predicted winner: Alex de Minaur to win in three sets.

#2 Holger Rune (Laver Cup debutant) vs Francisco Cerundolo

Holger Rune is making his debut for Team Europe this year and will be hopeful of earning his first point for the defending champions. More importantly, the Dane will likely want to use a possible good campaign at the exhibition tournament as a springboard to remedy his current form issues.

Francisco Cerundolo, meanwhile, is unbeaten at the Laver Cup in his last two appearances (2023-24). While the World No. 21 trails his higher-ranked opponent 0-1 in their head-to-head meetings, it is pertinent to note that their Day 2 encounter will mark the first time that the two players face off on hardcourts. Considering the Argentinian's giant-killing status lately, he has a good chance to help Team World reverse the script over their rivals.

Predicted winner: Francisco Cerundolo to win in straight sets.

#3 Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz

Alcaraz and Fritz embrace after their Laver Cup 2024 match | Image Source: Getty

The third match of the day promises to be absolute blockbuster stuff as World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz takes on Team World's highest-ranked player, Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard got the better of the American in their Wimbledon semifinal match in four sets two months ago, and also downed him 6-2, 7-5 on Day 3 of the 2024 Laver Cup to seal the title by a thin margin of 13-11 for Team Europe.

Alcaraz already has one up over Fritz at this year's competition, having partnered Jakub Mensik to beat the World No. 5 and Alex Michelsen 7–6(7), 6–4 on Day 1. While the 27-year-old will likely be motivated by his home crowd in San Francisco, the six-time Major winner is on a hot streak currently and will likely dominate their fourth career tour-level meeting.

Predicted winner: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

#4 Casper Ruud / Holger Rune vs Alex de Minaur / Alex Michelsen

Casper Ruud and Holger Rune, who once didn't see eye to eye with each other, have now brought great joy to the tennis community by deciding to team up in doubles on Day 2 of the 2025 Laver Cup. The Norwegians and the Dane will take on Alex de Minaur and Alex Michelsen in a match that might decide which team starts Day 3 with a lead.

Although Ruud and Rune's partnership is new, they have clearly mended their differences from the last few years. And while Michelsen's big-serving and de Minaur's smart shot selection will put them in good stead in this match-up, the former team looks too good on paper to lose.

Predicted winner: Casper Ruud / Holger Rune to win in three sets.

