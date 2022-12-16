Leading American sports commentator states the reason why Novak Djokovic may not end up as the overall leader in the Slam race in tennis history

Novak Djokovic has a great chance of being the most decorated player in the history of tennis. However, sports commentator Brett Haber believes that his Grand Slam record can be overtaken.

In a recent conversation on the Court-side with Beilinson Tennis podcast, Haber stated that while Djokovic is likely to overtake Nadal's Major tally, the competition that has existed between the Big 3 makes it likely that the Serb's Grand Slam haul will eventually be surpassed.

"When people ask the question, 'Is Novak (Djokovic) going to end up as the overall leader in tennis history, I think he will for a period of time after they are all retired, but I'm not convinced at all that there is nobody out there that's gonna ever break whatever's Novak's final number is and the reason I feel that is precisely what we just said that is we got three of them at the same time and they have basically the identical number of titles," he said.

"We may never see this again" - Brett Haber on the dominance of Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer

The Big 3 at the 2022 Laver Cup

During the same podcast, Brett Haber opined that we're unlikely to see another generation of tennis players do what the Big 3 has done.

"We may never see this again with three guys doing what they're doing," he said.

Elaborating on his earlier point, Haber hypothesized a future scenario in which one player dominates the tour rather than three, winning 30-35 Majors.

"If one guy comes along in an era, that person may not be born yet, maybe it's Carlos Alcaraz. But if the next generation comes along and it is one guy and the surfaces remain as similar as they are or a guy with a particular set of skills, can win all four majors, who is to say somebody is not gonna get 30 or 35 or whatever, he is the dominant guy without two other guys stealing majors from him," Haber expressed.

Nadal sits atop the Grand Slam leaderboard for now, with 22 Majors to his name. Djokovic is hot on his heels with 21, while Federer retired from the sport with 20.

